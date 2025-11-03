Morning Buzz: November 3, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Stuff The Bus at Portage City Hall

The City of Portage and Kalamazoo Metro are partnering to "stuff the bus" and help families in need.

The community food drive supports Twelve Baskets Food Pantry as SNAP benefits face a temporary interruption due to the federal government shutdown.

Now through November 6, you can drop off non-perishable food and personal hygiene items at Portage City Hall during regular business hours. City and Metro employees will load up a metro bus with donations and deliver them to Twelve Baskets on November 7.

For details or to volunteer, head to twelve-baskets.org.

Fraud and scam prevention seminar

The American Legion Post 154 in Wyoming is hosting a free fraud and scam prevention seminar tomorrow, Tuesday, November 4 from 6 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

The event is a partnership with Huntington Bank and the Wyoming Police Department fraud division. Experts will share tips to help you avoid holiday scams, including online banking fraud, romance scams, and social media schemes.

Learn more or register at americanlegionwyomingmi.org.

Detroit Red Wings art contest

Rehmann is teaming up with the Detroit Red Wings for the fifth year of their "Tradition of Success" art contest. This year it's honoring the Red Wings' 100th season and Rehmann's 85th anniversary.

Artists are invited to submit hockey-inspired work that celebrates Detroit's legacy of passion and perserverance. Submissions open today and close January 30.

The winning piece will be displayed in the Rehmann Club at Little Caesar's Arena, and will also receive a $5,000 cash prize plus four Red Wings tickets. Details and entry information are available at rehmann.com.

Masquerade For Memories

The third annual Masquerade for Memories is set for Saturday, November 8 at the Embassy Suites Grand Rapids. This unforgettable evening raises funds and awareness for those affected by alzheimer's and dementia.

Guests can enjoy delicious food, signature cocktails, live entertainment, and an exciting auction all while supporting the Alzheimer's Association.

Tickets and details are available through the Masquerade For Memories Facebook page.

Newaygo County FD certified in infant safe sleep

Newaygo County is making history as the first county in Michigan to have all fire departments certified in Infant Safe Sleep. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services launched the program in 2022 to train first responders to identify unsafe infant sleep environments and educate families on how to prevent tragedies.

Last week, eight Newaygo County fire departments were honored during a recognition ceremony at the Fremont Fire Department. Through this training, firefighters and EMS personnel are helping reduce the number of Michigan babies who die every two to three days from sleep-related causes.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok