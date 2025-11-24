Morning Buzz: November 24, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids' Christkindl Markt now open!

The 2025 Christkindl Markt is now open at the Downtown Market, bringing European holiday magic to Grand Rapids. Now in its third year, the market features over 60 hand-selected vendors offering artisan gifts and packaged foods.

Visitors can indulge in traditional Christmas market fare like Alpine-style melted raclette cheese sandwiches and warm potato pancakes, plus festive beverages like the new eierpunsch and the commemorative 2025 mug.

A full lineup of activities includes a visit from Santa and the new Krampus bash! This cherished holiday tradition attracts over a quarter of a million visitors annually. The markt runs Wednesday through Sunday, now through December 23. For more information, visit grchristmas.com.

KFB Gobble Wobble

Lace up your sneakers! Kids Food Basket is gearing up for its 20th annual Gobble Wobble Fun Run and Walk on Thanksgiving morning, November 27. The 5K fun run will take place at East Grand Rapids Middle School on Lake Drive. All proceeds benefit KFB, which provides 11,000 nutritious evening meals to children in four West Michigan counties every school day.

The morning begins at 8 A.M. with the free Widdle Wobble, a .4 mile course open to all kids 12 and under, with the main Gobble Wobble beginning immediately after. Families and friends are invited to participate. Just $10 can provide meals for a child for an entire week. Sign up today at runsignup.com.

Sweet Temptations receives blue ribbon at 2025 National Ice Cream Awards

Looking for the best ice cream? Grand Haven's Sweet Temptations has earned national recognition at the North American Ice Cream Association's 2025 National Ice Cream Awards!

The beloved local shop took home a blue ribbon for its vanilla bean flavor, one of only nine blue ribbons awarded nationwide. The small batch ice cream and candy shop has been serving the area for over three decades.

Want to try it for yourself? Sweet Temptations Grand Haven is open year-round at 621 Miller Drive in Grand Haven. You can also check them out at sweettemptationsgh.com.

Foxtail Coffee opening inside Amway Grand Plaza

Foxtail Coffee is set to open its seventh West Michigan location inside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in the spring of 2026. This is a significant change for downtown Grand Rapids, as Foxtail will be replacing the hotel's long-standing Starbucks location, which closes November 30.

An Orlando-based company, Foxtail Coffee's new cafe promises a completely redesigned space, outdoor seating, extended hours, and a broad menu including handcrafted coffee, pastries, gelato, and a planned beer and wine service. You can visit foxtailcoffee.com for more information.

Harmony Brewing releasing Battle Squirrel beer

Harmony Brewing Company is celebrating Thanksgiving Eve with the release of Battle Squirrel, a bold, limited-edition twist on their beloved Black Squirrel Brew.

Battle Squirrel is a velvety, malty, peat-smoked double ale that clocks in at 9% ABV. The public launch party is Wednesday, November 26 starting at 12 P.M. and running until 10 P.M., featuring the new beer on tap, along with Battle Squirrel cupcakes and a limited-edition pizza made with Battle Squirrel BBQ sauce.

You can also see more at harmonybeer.com.

