Morning Buzz: November 21, 2025

Guiding Light annual Thanksgiving meal

Guiding Light is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal for the Heartside community this Sunday, November 23 from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. at 255 Division Ave. S.

The meal is open to everyone with no reservations needed. It will be served by men and women in the Guiding Light recovery program. Guiding Light will also be distributing winter clothing donated by the community to help those facing cold weather challenges.

For more details on their work and recovery programs, visit guidinglightworks.org.

John Ball Zoo closes for the season November 24!

This Sunday, November 23 is the final day of the season for John Ball Zoo!

There is a special holiday promotion available now through December 31 with a 10% discount on annual memberships, allowing families to enjoy unlimited year-round admissions. The special also includes deeper discounts on guided winter tours and behind-the-scenes close encounters with animals like snow leopards, penguins, and red pandas.

According to the zoo, a membership pays for itself in two visits and directly supports their critical conservation work and high standards of animal care.

For details on the membership offer and to purchase one for yourself or as a great gift, visit jbzoo.org.

Rally With The Rapids

The Grand Rapids Gold and GVSU are teaming up for the seventh annual "Rally With The Rapids" on Monday. This high-energy, student-led event brings together special olympics athletes, gold players, and the GVSU community for a night celebrating inclusion and the power of sport.

Gold players will coach, mentor, and referee during the game, while GVSU Sport Management students run the show behind the scenes. Last year, they raised over $8,000 for Special Olympics Michigan, and they're aiming even higher this year!

For more information, head to nbagrandrapids.com.

Planet Fitness Toy Drive

Planet Fitness clubs across Michigan are teaming up to host their annual holiday toy drive for families in need. Select Planet Fitness gyms from three key franchise divisions, Impact Fitness, Epic Fitness, and Ohana Growth Partners, are collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages newborn to 18 years old.

The toy drive is running now through December 5 at participating Planet Fitness locations. For a list of participating local clubs and to learn more, visit planetfitness.com.

Harbor Transit rides to pantries

Harbor Transit is rolling out a new community initiative by offering free rides to and from food pantries in Northwest Ottawa County through the end of the year.

This program removes transportation barriers during a time when many families feel extra financial pressure. Riders can schedule their no-cost trip through the Lakeshore Go App or by calling dispatch. There are no eligibility requirements needed.

They are also hosting a Cans-N-Coats drive at 440 N. Ferry Street in Grand Haven through the end of the day today. Learn more at harbortransit.org.

