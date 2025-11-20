Morning Buzz: November 20, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GRPS Turkey Trot

The GRPS Turkey Trot is back on Thanksgiving morning, and this year, they're adding a brand-new food drive to help local families in need.

Runners can drop off non-perishable items outside Van Andel Arena. Just look for the giant inflatable turkey! Over 3,900 participants are already signed up, and organizers hope to top last year's 6,435 runners who helped raise $300,000 for GRPS athletics. The 5K begins at 8:30 A.M. on Thanksgiving morning.

Registration is $35 through race week and $40 on race day. And don't forget: the free LMCU mini-trot for kids 12 and under makes this a family Thanksgiving tradition.

GRCM Healing With Play events

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum invites West Michigan families to two special "healing with play" events happening this month, focusing on emotional wellness and processing big feelings through hands-on, trauma-informed fun.

GRCM is participating in the national "Healing With Play" Initiative, led by the Association of Children's Museums with two events. One is tonight, where guests can enjoy a cozy movie night featuring "Coco". On Saturday, partner programming focused on emotional healing will be at the forefront.

Guests can also explore the interactive "weathering emotions" mental wellness exhibit, which uses weather concepts to help kids understand feelings. The exhibit was developed in partnership with iunderstand to introduce concepts of grief and emotional expression in a healthy, playful way.

Allegiant Airlines adding two nonstop flights from GRR

Allegiant just announced to brand new nonstop routs out of Grand Rapids, taking travelers direct to Santa Ana, California and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania starting in May 2026.

One-way fares are as low as $49 to Philadelphia and $79 to Santa Ana. The airline's big national expansion adds 30 new routes overall, including four new markets. Tickets are on sale at allegiant.com, with limited seats at those low introductory fares.

Mudpenny opens Rockford location

A West Michigan favorite is expanding into Rockford! Mudpenny, known for its popular Grand Rapids and Ada locations, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location in the heart of Rockford!

The new spot, located in the brand new Hotel Rose at 12 S Main Street, officially opened its doors today at 10 A.M. and will be open seven days a week. The expansion is a major boost for the community, with Mudpenny hiring more than 30 new employees.

Light Night in Grand Haven

Grand Haven Main Street is lighting up the lakeshore with Light Night on Friday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. This festive kick off to the holiday season brings extended shopping, treats, live music, kid-friendly activities, and lots of surprises throughout downtown and Centertown.

This year features an even bigger Jingletown experience with holiday characters, colorful storefronts, and photo ops for the whole family. Guests can enjoy cookie decorating, crafting, seasonal drinks, and special promotions in shops across the district.

