Morning Buzz: November 19, 2025

Project Connect in Kalamazoo

Project Connect comes to Kalamazoo today! It is a free, one-day event to link community members with vital services. Over 20 local organizations will be at Housing Resources Inc. on Crosstown Parkway from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. They will help with housing, food assistance, mental health, medical care, tax services, and more.

The event is co-hosted by Community Action of South Central Michigan and HRI, in honor of Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week to spotlight local needs.

Pick up a sack lunch while supplies last. There is no cost to attend this event.

Operation Christmas Child drop-off locations now open

Operation Christmas child, a project of Samaritan's Purse, has opened nearly 5,000 drop-off locations nationwide for its annual shoebox gift collection, and that includes many right here in West Michigan.

Now through December 24, individuals, families, and groups across the state are invited to pack shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and personal care items for children in need around the world. The global goal for 2025 is to reach another 12 million children with these tangible expressions of care.

Participants can find the nearest drop-off location or choose the convenience of building a virtual shoebox gift online. For more information on how to participate or find a drop-off location, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Mel Trotter turkey drop

Mel Trotter Ministries is hosting its 22nd annual Turkey Drop today until 7 P.M. - collecting frozen turkeys for families throughout West Michigan.

Drop-off sites include Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids North, Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids South, Mel Trotter Jenison Thrift Store, Mel Trotter Ministries downtown, Muskegon Rescue Mission, and Gateway Mission in Holland.

Organizers aim to gather more than 5,000 turkeys as inflation and economic pressure have made the need even greater this year.

Can't bring a turkey? A $20 donation at turkeydrop.org counts as one turkey, and Feeding America West Michigan will help with storage and distribution.

Michigan students' ornament designs to be featured on 2025 National Christmas Tree

Lakeview Elementary School students were told by teacher Marney Ryan that they were on a "secret mission for one of the most famous Christmas trees in the world", and tasked to create ornaments that represented the unique culture, landmarks, and history of Michigan.

But the secret is out! Those students' artwork will be bringing a special piece of the Mitten State to the National Christmas Tree in President's Park in Washington D.C. The ornaments will be on public display from December 6, 2025 through January 1, 2026 in our nation's capital.

Grandville food drive

The Grandville Police and Fire Departments, alongside community leaders and schools, are teaming up for a food drive on Saturday!

This joint effort aims to stock the shelves for the Love Your Neighbor and UCom Food Pantries, directly supporting local families in need.

Donations will be collected from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. at Oakestown Intermediate School, the Grandville Meijer, and Grandville Family Fare. For a full list of needed items, visit lovewm.org or ucom.org.

