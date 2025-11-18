Morning Buzz: November 18, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Tulip City Beauty College's Haircuts for the Holidays

Everyone likes to look sharp around the holidays, and to save some money! Tulip City Beauty College can cover both as their Haircuts For The Holidays campaign returns this Saturday. This is an event where instructors, alumni, and students get together to do what they love, and it's free!

Free haircuts and styles will be given to those in attendance on a first come, first serve basis with the event running from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. It's all at 500 East 8th St. in Holland.

For more information, head to tcbeautycollege.com.

Holland Kerstmarkt returns

Holland's award-winning European Christmas market returns for its 28th season starting this Friday at the 8th Street Marketplace outside the Holland Civic Center.

There are 27 rotating vendors each weekend, offering unique, locally-made gifts and holiday treasures. Guests can also enjoy authentic Dutch foods and traditional gluhwein for those 21 and older.

Special appearances include Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Sinterklaas, and dog sled demonstrations. The event is free to attend.

The Kerstmarkt runs weekends only from November 21 through December 20.

Enlighten at Meijer Gardens

Get ready for the sparkle! The holiday light spectacle, "Enlighten" at Meijer Gardens, is back and bigger than ever!

Presented by PNC Bank and returning for its second season from November 24 through January 3, this immersive nighttime art and light experience re-imagines Meijer Gardens after dark.

Following last year's success, the 2025 exhibition is brighter, bolder, and more interactive, transforming a mile-long path in the Sculpture Park into a living canvas of color and wonder. New this year is an expanded ampitheater spectacle featuring the Los Angeles duo Hybycozo's towering geometric sculptures and enhanced culinary experiences, including light-up cotton candy.

Each Enlighten ticket also includes admission to the indoor exhibition, Christmas and Holiday Traditions. Visit meijergardens.org/enlighten for more details and to purchase tickets.

God's Kitchen Thanksgiving feast

God's Kitchen of Michigan is inviting the community to come together this season with their free annual Thanksgiving feast, featuring roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cheesecake.

These meals celebrate the true spirit of the holiday with community, compassion, and joy at the heart of each gathering. The Battle Creek dinners are on Wednesday at two church locations, while the Kalamazoo dinner happens Thursday, November 20 at Kanley Chapel on the WMU campus.

All meals are free, open to the public, and served first-come, first-served. For specific times and locations, visit the God's Kitchen of Michigan Facebook page.

Rake A Difference sees over 1,500 volunteers

Now comes a thank-you for something we told you about earlier! The 15th annual Rake A Difference event, hosted by United Way of Southwest Michigan, just had its biggest year making a huge impact across three counties.

Last Thursday, a total of 1,541 volunteers making up 148 teams served over 347 senior homes, distributing a staggering 11,455 leaf bags across Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties to assist local senior citizens. The initiative helps protect homes from costly winter maintenance and fosters community connections.

A huge thank-you to all who volunteered. If you are interested in future volunteer opportunities, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok