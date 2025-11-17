Morning Buzz: November 17, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Tats For Cats fundraising event

Ink meets whiskers on Saturday as Meeting House Tattoo and Happy Cat Cafe team up for a one-day "Tats For Cats" fundraiser! It's happening November 22 from 12 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Meeting House Tattoo on Michigan Street, with exclusive cat-themed flash tattoos for just $100 cash only.

It's first come, first served, and you must be 18 or older to get in on the fun. All profits support cat rescue and care through Happy Cat Cafe's partnership with Fig and Friends Pet Rescue.

Community Resource Fair from Corewell Health

Corewell Health is teaming up with Priority Health, The Rapid, and several local partners for a big community resource fair this Wednesday from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M. at the Rapid Bus Station on Cesar E. Chavez.

Guests an explore free activities and connect with dozens of organizations covering everything from physical and mental health to housing, food assistance, education, legal support, and more. They're also bringing back the super popular smoothie bike, where you can pedal your way to a delicious, fresh-blended drink!

The event is free and open to everyone with no registration needed. Find more information on the Corewell Health Community Resource Fair Facebook page.

Raising Cane's grand opening in Kentwood

Kentwood, get ready for the Cane's craze, because Raising Cane's is officially opening its first location tomorrow on 28th Street!

The grand opening brings their famous hand-battered chicken fingers, Cane's sauce, crinkle-cut fries, and that iconic Texas toast to West Michigan for the first time. Opening day will be a celebration with givebacks, community connections, and a chance for 20 lucky customers to win free Cane's for a year.

Doors will be open daily from 10 A.M. to midnight, with late-night hours until 1 A.M. on weekends.

Michigan ranks fourth-best state in United States for camping

Michigan just claimed the number four spot overall for a new ranking of 2025's Best States For Camping - perfect timing as we prepare to celebrate National Camp Day on Wednesday!

The Great Lakes State also ranks seventh for Hipcamp sites, sixth for R.V. Parks, and eleventh for both R.V. rentals and State Park acreage, making it one of the best places in the nation to sleep under the stars, according to Lawn Love.

The report puts California at the number one spot thanks to its incredible range of camping experiences from Big Sur to Yosemite and the Redwoods. Lawn Love analyzed 21 metrics, including park acreage, campsite access, and R.V. options, to build this comprehensive list.

Holland Holiday Open House

Downtown Holland is bringing the holiday magic this season starting with the annual Holiday Open House this Saturday from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. You can stroll the beautifully decorated streets, enjoy holiday refreshments, meet Santa and his reindeer, listen to carolers, and take advantage of special deals and giveaways at participating shops and restaurants.

The festive fun continues at the Holland Farmers Market, open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. in November, and Saturdays only through December 21. You can shop fresh Michigan produce, meats, baked goods, and holiday greenery, plus enjoy select Saturdays with the European-style Kerstmarkt.

For all holiday event details, head to downtownholland.com.

