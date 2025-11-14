Morning Buzz: November 14, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

The City of Grand Rapids is ready to flip the switch on the holiday season! The official Grand Rapids Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is confirmed for Saturday, November 22 at 5 P.M. in Rosa Parks Circle.

The 37-foot Concolor Fir, sourced from Watson's Tree Farm in Lake City, was carefully hoisted into place by a crane earlier this week, and will be adorned with up to 50,000 lights.

The lighting will coincide with the annual downtown Santa Parade, making it a can't-miss kickoff to the holidays.

Red Kettle Campaign begins today

The sounds of the season each year include jingling bells, and some of those are ringing for a reason. The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign begins today in downtown Grand Rapids.

The organization has announced Amway president and CEO Michael Nelson as its 2025 Christmas Campaign Chair. Nelson will officially kick off the event at 5 P.M. this evening on the Blue Bridge, where the lights will turn red at dusk to symbolize the start of the fundraiser.

The season runs through Christmas Eve, and if you'd like to be a volunteer bell ringer, you can get more information at registertoring.com.

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan kids coat drive

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan and Meridian are hosting their annual kids coat drive tomorrow, Saturday, November 15.

Over 700 brand-new coats for children will be given away, along with a limited supply of adult jackets to families in need. The distribution begins at 10 A.M. at Southwest Middle High School in Grand Rapids.

Remember, coats are first-come, first-served, and the child must be present to receive a jacket. Last year, this community effort provided warmth to over 400 families.

Find more information at hispanic-center.org.

Write Michigan Short Story Contest

If you have a story to tell, it's time to get it published! The Write Michigan Short Story Contest is fast approaching its submission deadline.

Presented by the Kent District Library and Schuler Books, this popular competition is open to all Michigan residents regardless of age, with categories for adults, teens, and youth.

The deadline to submit your short story is tomorrow, Saturday, November 15. Writers are competing for cash prizes up to $500 and the chance to be published in an annual anthology. Visit writemichigan.org for more.

Thank You Card Collection returns this weekend

Here is your chance to spread some holiday cheer and win tickets to one of the season's biggest shows! The annual Thank You Card Collection, now in its ninth year, is back at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place in collaboration with Hospice of Michigan.

Attendees at this weekend's events are encouraged to bring or fill out cards to be sent to active troops and local Michigan veterans. The drive starts tonight at the Griffins game and continues Saturday at the Grand Rapids Gold game, as well as next weekend at the Wine, Beer, & Food Festival.

Everyone who participates will be entered to win a pair of tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on December 7.

