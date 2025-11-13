Morning Buzz: November 13, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Downtown Holland winter clothing drive

Downtown Holland is helping students stay warm this winter! Now through November 16, 14 local businesses are collecting donations of waterproof gloves, boots, snow pants, and winter coats for Holland Public Schools students.

Families in need will be able to pick up items during the Power H shopping event on November 19. Donations can also be made by cash or check at the downtown Holland office inside the Civic Center on W. 8th St.

For a full list of participating businesses and details, visit downtownholland.com.

Momentum Center Free Food Fridays

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven is stepping up to support the community amid SNAP uncertainty, launching a new initiative called "Free Food Fridays".

The Grand Haven location will offer warm, nourishing meals every Friday evening to anyone who needs it. The first Free Food Friday is tomorrow, November 14, coinciding with their popular free dinner and movie night.

Starting November 21, free dinners will continue every Friday from 5 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. It is estimated that 3,000 tri-cities residents rely on SNAP, and this program aims to bridge the gap with both food and community connection. Thanks to a generous pledge from Phil and Joy Weigland, the program has launched, but more support is still needed.

Everyone is welcome and there is no registration required. Get more details and find out how to donate or volunteer at momentumcentergh.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan receives donation for new playground

A big gift is bringing big smiles to families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities West Michigan!

The Klopcic Family Foundation donated $100,000 to build a brand-new playground on the property. The outdoor space is designed for children and siblings staying at the house while their loved ones receive treatment in Grand Rapids.

The project features a larger, safer, and more accessible area for kids of all ages to enjoy. It's a beautiful gift that will bring joy and comfort to families when they need it most.

Aziza Poggi recital at St. Cecilia

Join mezzo-soprano Aziza Poggi for a classical recital this Sunday from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. at St. Cecilia Music Center.

Poggi is a versatile concert and event singer whose work spans opera, classical, Broadway, and symphonic rock. Experience an evening of classical art songs, opera arias, and Broadway favorites featuring enchanting duets and vibrant ensemble performances.

Aziza will be joined by numerous guest singers along with West Michigan Opera Project Artists. The first 60 tickets are just $15 with a service fee, with the option to reserve seats. Regular tickets are $20 and are available to purchase on St. Cecilia's website.

West Michigan Art Competition

Lowell Arts is celebrating 40 years of showcasing Michigan's best talent with the 40th annual West Michigan Art Competition!

This year, the eligibility expands to 42 counties, giving more artists the chance to compete for $3,600 in cash prizes.

Artists 18 and older can submit one original piece in any visual media by January 5, 2026. THe competition will be juried by University of Michigan professor Cathy Vanvoorhis, known for her beautiful landscape paintings inspired by Michigan's waterways.

Find all the details and entry information at lowellarts.org.

