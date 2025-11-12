Morning Buzz: November 12, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kalamazoo Food Drive to benefit Loaves & Fishes

Kalamazoo is rallying to fight hunger with a city-wide food drive starting today and running through November 20. This all benefits Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.

Drop off non-perishables during business hours at City Hall or at participating city sites: Rose Street Offices, Parks & Recreation, Public Services Stockbridge, Water Reclamation, and Public Safety HQ.

If you need ideas on what to give, visit the Loaves & Fishes Food and Fund Drive wish list at kzoolf.org. Donations will be picked up the day after the drive ends on Friday, November 21.

Mel Trotter Code Blue clothing drive

Mel Trotter Ministries, West Michigan's largest homeless services provider, has launched its annual Code Blue clothing drive. The goal is to gather new and gently used winter outerwear to keep unhoused children and adults safe as the cold season approaches.

High-demand items include coats, hats, gloves, and waterproof boots. Community partners across West Michigan are hosting blue donation barrels. The shelter and Mel Trotter Thrift Stores are also accepting donations.

You can find a list of all donation locations and needed items by visiting meltrotter.org.

Molina Healthcare coat drive thru

Molina Healthcare of Michigan is helping Muskegon families stay warm this winter with a free coat drive-thru event!

The team will hand out 1,000 coats for infants, children, and adults on Saturday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at Catholic Charities West Michigan, located at 1720 Park Street in Muskegon.

Hackley Community Care will provide dental services, and Muskegon Rescue Mission and Catholic Charities will offer resources for food, housing, and more.

Participants must be present to receive one coat while supplies last. There is a one coat per person limit. Learn more at molinahealthcare.com.

Uproot grand opening in Battle Creek

Battle Creek's new downtown grocery store and eatery, Uproot, is officially opening today! Join the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce and the Uproot Community at 12 P.M. for the grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting.

The day is packed with special sales, local vendors, and fun activities for the entire family, including free coffee and kombucha from noon to 1 P.M., a senior shopping hour, and a kids scavenger hunt.

Learn more about it at battlecreek.org.

Downtown Market at 100% capacity

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is officially at full capacity with the arrival of Myanmar Meals!

The new eatery, run by the husband-and-wife team Aye Soe and Min Tun, bring Burmese and Cantonese flavors to the market hall. Think coconut chicken curry noodles, crispy rolls, and barbecue pork bao.

With 21 unique merchants now open, visitors can enjoy a global food experience right in the heart of Grand Rapids. The market is open seven days a week, celebrating local entrepreneurs and diverse cuisine.

Learn more at downtownmarketgr.com or myanmarmealsgrfood.com.

