Morning Buzz: November 11, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Pack the Pantry food drive

Symbiote Inc. is partnering with local businesses for the "Pack the Pantry" food drive supporting Love Inc. in Holland!

The community-wide effort runs now through Friday, November 21, with participating partners Worden, Centennial Coatings, and Inontime. Donation boxes are at each location, and community members are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items and household essentials. All donations will benefit Love Inc., helping restock their food pantry ahead of the holidays.

For more details or to get involved, Email kmilarch@symbiote.com.

Pilot Travel Center remodel

A major makeover for travelers! The Pilot Travel Center in Holland, located on Interchange Drive, has completed a multi-million dollar remodel.

Part of Pilot Company's one billion dollar nationwide modernization plan, the location now features a fresh design, three new self-checkouts, an enhanced grab-and-go deli, and a remodeled Arby's.

To celebrate the upgrade, Pilot is donating $10,000 to Hamilton Community Schools to fund the new Ignite program, helping ninth and tenth graders explore career paths.

Dirty Duel Trail Race

The Dirty Duel Trail Race returns to Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery this Saturday, and it's known as one of the toughest 5Ks in Michigan!

Runners will choose between two courses: short and brutal or long and difficult. Both end in the infamous corn maze finish.

Registration closes tomorrow, and participants can expect challenging trials, fall foliage, and fresh cider and donuts at the finish line. This year, a group of 12 men from Guiding Light will join the race as part of their recovery journey, with proceeds supporting World Vision's Clean Water initiative.

Brann's complimentary meal for veterans

Brann's Steakhouse and Grille is once again opening its doors to show gratitude for those who have served or are currently serving our nation.

The restaurant will offer a complimentary steak and potato to all veterans and active-duty military personnel today for Veteran's Day. Available for dine-in guests only, it includes the classic offering: a free six-ounce sizzler steak accompanied by a baked potato.

To redeem this offer, guests must present valid proof of military service, such as a military I.D., veteran designation on a driver's license, or discharge papers. This is happening at all Brann's locations in the area.

Savvy Sliders complimentary slider for veterans

Savvy Sliders is honoring every veteran and active military member with a free slider right now! Through the end of business today, visit any participating location to claim your complimentary original or fried chicken slider.

This is an in-store only thank you and requires a valid proof of service. The closest franchise is in Battle Creek.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok