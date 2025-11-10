Morning Buzz: November 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Muskegon Rescue Mission turkey drop

For those looking to help out their neighbors comes the Muskegon Rescue Mission! They need help this Thanksgiving - aiming to collect 900 frozen turkeys to provide full holiday meals for local families in need. You can drop off a turkey at the men's shelter on Wednesday, November 19 between 7 A.M. and 7 P.M.

The Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway follows next week at their community resource center. If you cannot make it, you can donate $25 online to help feed a family at muskegonmission.org/turkeydrop.

Juniper the JBZ snow leopard is out and about!

We're still gaga over baby pygmy hippo Hugo, who recently made his public debut at John Ball Zoo! Now, get ready for a double dose of cuteness as the zoo's next star, Juniper, the snow leopard cub, is officially exploring her outdoor habitat for the first time.

Born July 28, her appearance is a major conservation milestone for the species survival plan, as fewer than 600 of these vulnerable cats remain in accredited zoos. Don't wait! The season ends November 23.

K9 security program at U of M Health-West

University of Michigan Health-West has launched a new K9 security program to boost protection and comfort for patients, staff, and families.

Three new teams, Karcher and Tukka, Sandretto and Cisa, and Fine and Buzz, are now on patrol. These Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mixes are nationally certified in explosives detection and patrol work.

Emmanuel Hospice and Gilda's Club Grand Rapids community memorial service

Emmanuel Hospice and Gilda's Club Grand Rapids have joined forces to present a free community memorial service on Wednesday, November 12. The event, held at Gilda's Club at 1806 Bridge St. NW, is open to all ages and designed to provide a comforting space for grief processing and remembrance.

Guests are invited to a free pizza and salad dinner before the service begins at 6 P.M. The hour-long service will feature live music, readings, a candle lighting ceremony, and time for self-reflection.

Those wishing to attend must RSVP online and today is the deadline.

Feeding Broncos Hawaii trip contest

The Feeding Broncos student organization at Western Michigan University has launched its biggest fundraiser yet: a raffle for a trip for two to Hawaii!

The grand prize includes round-trip tickets from the Kalamazoo Airport for a trip that must be taken between March 9 and March 15, 2026. Tickets are $100 each with only 150 available. The funds raised support the group's mission to provide free dinners every Monday and Friday for food-insecure students and their families.

You can purchase tickets online now at feedingbroncos.org.

