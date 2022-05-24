Morning Buzz: May 24

1. If you went shopping over the weekend, make sure to check your bank statements. There have been reports that stores like Meijer, Lowe's, Costco, and even Starbucks have charged people's cards multiple times.

It is still unclear how many people were affected by these issues.

A Meijer spokesperson stated most duplicate charges would quickly be canceled, but customers should notify their banks if they don't fall off their account after a few days.

2. For Anyone looking for summer employment, there are plenty of jobs open at the YMCA Grand Rapids.

They have everything from lifeguards to childcare and more. They're also in need of camp counselors for their summer camp programs.

Part-time employees get a free individual membership; full-time workers get a free family membership. To apply and learn more visit grymca.org/careers.

3. Michigan's Adventure is scheduled to open for the 2022 season on Friday.

Representatives of the amusement park say guests can expect to see a handful of improvements, including cosmetic upgrades to the Corkscrew and Mad mouse, as well as an updated menu at Coasters, the '50s-themed restaurant.

The corner store near the park's entrance has also undergone renovations with new floors and merchandise.

Visit Michigan’s Adventure's website to purchase tickets and season passes.

4. Arby's officially has all the meats. For the first time ever, they're adding burgers to their menu!

Arby's is best known for its roast beef. The new burger is called the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger and it's being offered from now through the end of July. This burger is made from a combination of ground beef and wagyu beef and officials say they spent more than two years working on it.

Arby's says the wagyu steakhouse burger is 50-percent bigger than McDonald’s quarter pounder and comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, and a special sauce. It costs $5.99.

5. It's wedding season, and a new survey says many people might be spending a bit more than what they would like.

According to The Wedding Report, more than two million weddings are expected in 2022, which is the most since 1984.

However, guests might be spending more than what they would like.

A recent survey by Bankrate.com found that 39 million Americans feel forced to spend more money than they're comfortable with when attending a wedding. 61 percent of adults are planning to attend these celebrations, a decrease from the 65 percent last year. Analysts suggest inflation could be a reason for the decline.