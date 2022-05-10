Morning Buzz: May 10

1. Mudpenny, the local restaurant and coffee bar known for their "honestly good" breakfast and brunch, is now adding dinner to the menu.

Every item on their menu will be created by head Chef Spencer Drudy, and designed to be ordered with other dishes and shared around the table.

Dinner service will begin on Thursday, and moving forward will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reservations can be made on their website and drop-in dining may be available.

2. A big congratulations are in order to two Grand Rapids breweries who took home awards from the 2022 World Beer Cup.

Mitten Brewing Company came in first in the English Mild or Bitter category for its Triple Crown Brown Beer. It also placed second in the Strong Red Ale category for its Rye Baby.

Brewery Vivant also took second in the Historical Beer category for its Lange Wapper Beer.

The competition featured more than 2,800 beers from 644 breweries around the world.

3. This weekend the National Association of Letter Carriers will be working to Stamp Out Hunger.

The 30th annual food drive is set for Saturday, May 14.

Organizers say donating is easy. Over the next few days, letter carriers will be delivering special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations.

On Saturday, just leave non-perishable food donations in a bag near your mailbox. Although all non-perishable food donations are welcome, there is a big need for high-protein foods this year.

Food goes to local community churches, food banks, and food pantries for distribution.

4. Registration is now open for the Meijer LPGA Classic 5K Run and Walk presented by Kellogg's.

This year, the 5K for Hunger Relief returns to Rockford High School on Saturday, June 18.

Anyone 18 and older can register for $25 and juniors 17 and under can register for $15.

Each participant's registration fee includes breakfast from Kellogg's the morning of the race, a drawstring bag with an official Meijer LPGA Classic 5K t-shirt, and two daily tickets to the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give valid any one day, Thursday through Sunday.

Register at runsignup.com.

5. After years of renovations, the iconic carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is reopening on May 25.

The carousel was built back in 1928 and has been undergoing a major renovation that began in 2017, requiring it to be dismantled and rebuilt.

Renovations include mechanical and electrical upgrades, additions to support those who are hearing or sight-impaired, and restorations of the horses and other seats.

While it's reopening renovations aren't over, and the museum still needs help finishing up. Donations up to $300,000 will be double-matched by the "Cook Foundation."

To donate or keep up with the project, visit GRPM.org/carousel.