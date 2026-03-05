Morning Buzz: March 5, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

ArtPrize venue registration now open

ArtPrize is getting ready to take over Grand Rapids again, and now local venues have their chance to be part of the magic! Venue registration for ArtPrize 2026 is now open, inviting restaurants, museums, businesses, and public spaces to host art from around the world.

Last year, nearly one million visitors explored work from more than 1,100 artists across over 150 venues in the city. The 2026 event runs September 17 through October 3.

Venue registration is open now through April 2. For details or to sign up, head to artprize.org.

GR income tax office opens later hours for tax prep

The Grand Rapids income tax office is opening late on Wednesdays and adding select Saturday hours to get extra filing help and fit your schedule before the April 30 deadline.

You can stop by city hall until 7 P.M. every Wednesday to get your questions answered or submit your city tax return in person. If weekends are better, mark your calendar for March 14 from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. Bring your photo I.D., federal return pages, and all W-2s or 1099's to the third floor office.

They also offer a digital option, where you can upload your completed return or prepare your filing online anytime.

Limitless Arena to open Grand Rapids location

A brand new indoor sports destination is kicking its way into Grand Rapids! Limitless Arena, a state-of-the-art futsal and multi-sport facility, is set to open in Fall 2026 at 1590 Madison Ave. SE. The complex will feature professional futsal courts, pickleball, training spaces, leagues, tournaments, and community events.

It will also serve as the home base for Ole Futsal Club and a training hub for East Futbol Club. For details and future programming, visit limitless-arena.com.

KIA Hands On event returns tomorrow night

Ever want to learn a new skill but want to give it a test run first? The Kirk Newman Art School at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is bringing back its popular "Hands On" event tomorrow, March 6, from 6 to 9 P.M.

This fast-paced art making evening invites families and friends to try their hand at over 15 different creative projects, from welding metal garden pieces and wheel throwing clay to painting with light photography.

Admission to the KIA and many of the activities are free starting at 5 P.M., while studio projects range from $2 to $30 with tickets available at the door. No registration is required!

For a list of full project options and demonstrations, visit kiaarts.org.

Applications open for Meijer State Games' adopt an athlete

The Meijer State Games of Michigan is making sure more people can get in the game! Applications are now open for the Adopt An Athlete program, which helps cover registration fees so more Michiganders can participate in the winter and summer games.

The program supports athletes of all ages and abilities who may need financial help to take part in the over 60 sports offered each year.

Community members can apply now through June 19. For details or to apply, visit stategamesofmichigan.com/adopt-an-athlete.

