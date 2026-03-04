Morning Buzz: March 4, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Michigan #2 nationwide for girls' sports participation

Michigan is making major moves for girls in sports, and the numbers prove it. A new 2026 Girls' Sports Opportunity index from Action Network ranks Michigan number two in the entire country, with more than 120,000 girls participating and a nation-leading 60 different sports offered.

Volleyball, track and field, and basketball top the list here at home, showing just how deep the bench really is. Only Minnesota ranks higher, followed by Maine, Connecticut, Kentucky, Alaska, California, Mississippi, Massachusetts, and Kansas to round out the top ten.

Two Michigan destinations ranked within top ten "storybook" vacation spots

When you want to travel or go on vacation, you want to go somewhere that feels like a faraway land, a storybook vacation that removes you from the familiar. According to the latest Storybook Travel Report form HomeToGo, two Michigan gems are delivering that exact escape!

Saugatuck and Mackinac Island have officially cracked the top 15 national destinations for page-turning adventures. Saugatuck landed the number nine spot, while Mackinac Island secured the 12th spot.

Travel experts say Michiganders are increasingly seeking emotion-driven getaways that feel more like a novel than a traditional trip.

West Michigan Symphony March concert lineup

March is about to sound spectacular in Muskegon as the West Michigan Symphony rolls out a four-concert lineup that hits every note from Celtic to Latin to classic Broadway!

First up, House of Hamill brings high energy jigs and reels to the block on Friday, March 13. Then it is Fiesta Sinfonica on Friday, March 20 at the Frauenthal Center, featuring vocalist Camille Zamora, The Mambo Kings, music director Scott Speck, and a global celebration of Latin rhythms.

Zamora returns for a solo evening, From The Heart, Saturday, March 21 at The Block, followed by the annual Children's Choir and Strings showcase Sunday, March 29 at the Frauenthal Center featuring nearly 100 young musicians.

Tickets start at just $10 for students, and details are available now at westmichigansymphony.org.

Holland Museum Blue and White Invitational submissions open

West Michigan has a strong and storied Dutch heritage, and now the Holland Museum is looking for local creatives to put a modern twist on a classic Dutch tradition.

In partnership with the Holland Area Arts Council, the museum has officially opened a call to artists for the "Blue and White Invitational". This curated exhibition invites artists of all backgrounds to submit works inspired by the iconic aesthetic of Dutch delftware, exploring contemporary interpretations through color, pattern, and concept.

The exhibition is set to run from June 12 through October 18 with a $350 first place prize on the line.

Artists interested in drawing can even visit the museum's permanent collection free of charge for research purposes and inspiration. You can get more information and apply at hollandmuseum.org.

Kalamazoo Indoor Garage Sale

80 garage sales, one roof, and countless treasures waiting to be found! Kalamazoo's Indoor Garage Sale is back March 7 from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center.

This is not a craft show, it is a true treasure hunt with antiques, vintage finds, tools, sporting equipment, furniture, collectibles, and household items all in one massive indoor marketplace. Early bird shoppers can get first pick from 8 to 9 A.M. for $5, with general admission from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. just $2.

Kids 17 and under get in free, so bring the whole family and come thrift your way through 80 different sales all in one stop.

