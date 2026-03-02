Morning Buzz: March 2, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Happy National Barista Day!

Today is National Barista Day, and we've got a feel-good story brewing in Sparta. Teanna McCuaig from Biggby Coffee was just one of four finalists for Biggby's "Barista of the Year" award, and she's more than just a familiar face at the drive-thru window.

She knows customers by name, their families, and even their exact drink orders, often having them ready before they ask. Outside the shop, she coaches girls basketball at Cedar Springs High School and works with the Grand Rapids Gold, pouring that same energy into mentoring young athletes.

Mahj in the Mitten events at Foxtail Coffee

Ever want to try your hand at the game mahjong? It's time to get in the game with Mahjong in the Mitten! They are partnering with Foxtail Coffee Company this month for two major events in Holland and Grand Rapids.

Holland residents can head to the 8th St. location on Thursday, March 5 for an inaugural open play night featuring tiles, drinks, and community building.

Meanwhile, competitive players can join the Morning Mahj league, a four-week series in Grand Rapids utilizing "The Big Card" from the mahjong line with weekly prizes and a championship showdown.

More information can be found online.

Downtown Holland's Girlfriends Weekend

There's still time to sign up for Downtown Holland's Girlfriends Weekend, happening this Friday through Sunday.

For $50, you'll score a swag bag, coupon book to 60 local shops and restaurants, exclusive in-store experiences, and access to a Friday night pub crawl with live music at spots like The Curragh, Hops at 84 East, and New Holland Brewing. Saturday features a full day of shopping, sip and shops, mini makeovers, and more, plus an optional 80s dance party at the Holland Civic Center from 8 to 11 P.M.

Registration is required in advance at girlfriendsweekend.org.

Battle Creek Cereal Sale

You can stock your pantry with breakfast cereal for a good cause as the Battle Creek Cereal Sale returns!

WK Kellogg Company and Post Consumer Brands are partnering with United Way to sell 10,000 boxes of cereal for just $2 each this Friday. The event celebrates National Cereal Day a day early with all proceeds going directly towards tackling food insecurity in the Battle Creek Community.

Doors open at the Full Blast Recreation Center starting at 3 P.M. and the sale runs until 5 P.M. or until supplies last.

Cherry Health remodels Union High School health center

Cherry Health is celebrating a big upgrade at Union High School with the completion of a fully remodeled, 1,950 square foot health center. The renovated space now features three exam rooms, a behavioral health counseling office, and a dental area, all designed to create a more open, welcoming environment for scholars and families.

Funded in part by a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the project improves access to medical, dental, and behavioral health care right inside the school.

Cherry Health's school-based centers serve students ages five to 21, regardless of ability to pay, helping remove barriers so students can stay healthy and ready to learn.

For more information, visit cherryhealth.org.

