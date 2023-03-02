Morning Buzz: March 2

1. Bissell Pet Foundation encouraging pet lovers to donate food to local animal shelters this month.

According to the foundation, resources are stretched thin at Michigan shelters—and shelters nationwide—as they experience longer stays for pets, increased owner surrenders, and staffing issues.

All year long, Bissell Pet Foundation receives requests to help hungry pets from their network of more than 5,700 shelters and rescues.

2. Hundreds of students, from 30 different high schools, across 5 West Michigan counties, show off their talents.

The West Michigan Student Showcase will feature entertainment in the way of solo/duo artists, group performances, theater skits, and much more.

Students with digital media, visual art, and literary art submissions will be recognized on stage each night. Academic and athletic students will be recognized online.

The event runs on March 15 and 16 at the Frauenthal Theater. Learn more and grab your tickets at frauenthal.org.

3. Ready for a summer of farm-fresh vegetables? There are only a few shares left in the popular Delano Farms U-Pick CSA.

Each week, CSA shareholders head out to the fields to pick vegetables, see how crops are grown, and say hello to the farm staff. They learn how to select and harvest their own share of herbs, vegetables, and flowers with guidance from farm staff.

Learn where food comes from and harvest it at its peak. You can register at naturecenter.org/csa.

4. This Saturday, $10 will make triple the impact for a Rockford non-profit.

Meijer Simply Give is hosting a Double Match Day at their Rockford location on March 4.

On that day, if you purchase a $10 dollar Simply Give Card at checkout, Meijer will donate $30 to the non-profit, North Kent Connect.

North Kent Connect has seen a 40 percent increase in families using their food pantry since last year, and the funds from the Double Match Day will help fill their free pantry with fresh food, diapers, wipes, and other necessities.

5. Raise your glasses. The 3rd annual Grand Rapids Bourbon Festival is March 4 at Studio D2D Event Center.

200-plus whiskeys and bourbons, classic cocktails, and high-end bottles will be featured. Event organizers say there will also be non-alcoholic, wine, and beer options as well. Live music, entertainment, vendors, and food trucks will be there too.

Grab your tickets at grandrapidsbourbonfest.com.