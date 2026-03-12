Morning Buzz: March 12, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Match on Main grant applications open in Kalamazoo

Small businesses in Kalamazoo have a big opportunity to grow thanks to a grant program! The city is looking for local businesses to apply for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation's "Match on Main" grant, which could bring up to $25,000 for each business.

The money can be used for things like renovations, new equipment, marketing, or technology upgrades that help businesses expand.

Interested businesses must submit a pre-application and worksheet by March 27 at 5 P.M. You can learn more and apply at kalamazoocity.org/matchonmain.

4H Exploration Days at Michigan State University

Want to give your teen a taste of college life this summer? You can with the 4H Exploration Days at Michigan State University this summer!

This three-day pre-college program runs from June 24 through June 26 and is open to youth ages 12 to 19. Participants will live on campus, explore careers like veterinary science and health care, and even qualify for a $2,000 MSU scholarship!

Registration opens March 12 at 7 P.M. For full details on sessions and cost, visit canr.msu.edu.

Hope College Dance Marathon

Hope College students are getting ready to dance for a great cause this weekend! The 26th annual Hope Dance Marathon kicks off Friday at 6 P.M. at the Dow Center and runs a full 24 hours to benefit Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

More than 600 students, families, and volunteers will take part in events that include line dancing, a lip sync battle, talent show, zumba, and even a new silent disco. Organizers hope to raise $300,000 for pediatric care and support for local families.

You can learn more about the event at hope.edu.

Grand Rapids 2026 Neighborhood Summit

The 2026 Neighborhood Summit is scheduled for Saturday, April 25. This free, all-day event at GRPS University is designed to connect you directly with city leaders to collaborate on solutions for a more equitable Grand Rapids.

Under the theme "Stronger Together", participants will join interactive workshops and resource tables focused on building deeper community care and connections. The city is also looking for volunteers and workshop proposals from residents who want to lead the conversation. Breakfast, lunch, and on-site childcare are provided free with registration.

To sign up or submit a proposal, visit publicinput.com/grsummit26.

Godwin Mercado hosting book market

Book lovers, this one is for you! Godwin Mercado in Wyoming is hosting its first book market on Saturday, March 14 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

More than 20 local book vendors will be there, including Schuler Books, Pages and Grapes, and Bettie's Pages, with new and gently used titles to browse. Families can enjoy story times throughout the morning with the Wyoming Police Department and Kent District Library, plus live music, a make-your-own bookmark station, and treats celebrating Dr. Seuss's birthday.

Admission is free, and more details are at godwinmercado.com.

