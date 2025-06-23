Morning Buzz: June 23, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GRR new airport lounge

Travelers and locals going through the Gerald R. Ford International Airport now have a new space to wait for their flights! The Club GRR is the first and only airport lounge in West Michigan; a premium amenity serving the growing number of people flying in and out of Grand Rapids.

It's in the newly expanded concourse A, with seating for more than 60 guests. There are a variety of seating options for work and relaxation, plus a curated menu of food and beverages.

There are plenty of nods to West Michigan's heritage, from the art to Miller Knoll furniture. Members of priority pass and lounge key have access, and travelers can purchase a day pass for $50.

Tool Library in Kalamazoo

Community Homeworks is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Tool Library, designed to empower Kalamazoo County residents with affordable access to tools for home maintenance and improvement.

The celebration will take place on Wednesday, June 25 at the Community Homeworks headquarters located at 812 Bryant Street, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 P.M. followed by a community open house from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Speakers will include City of Kalamazoo mayor David Anderson. The Tool Library is the third core program of Community Homeworks, complementing the existing critical home repair and empowering education programs.

It provides Kalamazoo County residents aged 18 and older with access to borrow a wide range of hand tools, power tools, and outdoor equipment on a pay-what-you-can membership basis, making home projects more accesible and affordable.

Ottawa Hills Garden Tour

It's become a favorite tradition in the Ottawa Hills neighborhood! The 31st annual Garden Tour happens this weekend!

This free, self-guided tour will happen rain or shine, featuring 30 gardens, a scavenger hunt for unique features, plus neighborhood lemonade stands with drinks and snacks for purchase.

You can get your maps either at the Grand Rapids Christian Elementary school on Saturday from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M., or head to ottawahillsgr.org/garden-tour.

Donations are encouraged.

Ford After Five returns to Ford Presidental Museum

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is excited to announce the return of its popular "Ford After Five" summer evening events. These family-friendly events are free and open to the public, offering a mix of themed trivia nights and a special evening of music and remembrance.

"Ford After Five" trivia nights will be held in the museum's auditorium on June 25, July 16, and August 20 at 6 P.M. Led by Matt Eickhoff of "Here's Your Host!", these team-based games will cover pop culture and history. Attendees are encouraged to come with friends or join a team on-site. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

The "Ford After Five" swinging and swearing-in event will take place on the musum's plaza on August 9 at 6 P.M. This evening will feature a brief reading of President Gerald R. Ford's inagural speech by deputy director Joel Westphal, followed by live swing-era music from Grand Rapids-based band, 501 Swing Street.

All "Ford After Five" events are free and open to the public for all ages. For more information, visit fordlibrarymuseum.gov/events.

Wild edibles informational seminar

Healthy additions to your diet are all around you; you just need to know where to look. The Portland Parks and Rec Department and the First Congregational Church are hoping to help more people find them with "Wild Edibles".

Learn about what you can pick and what you should leave behind in the woods, on the trail, or in that empty lot next door. Things like the weed called Lamb's Quarters have more vitamin A than raw spinach, or stinging nettles can strengthen the immune system.

This free event is at the First Congregational Church on Tuesday at 6:30. Registration is not required, but recommended.

