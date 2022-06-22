Morning Buzz: June 22

1. Kellogg is splitting into three companies, and what that means for us here in West Michigan. It is a big change for the food giant that helped give battle creek the nickname "Cereal City." The three companies will go by generic names until new names are selected in the coming months.

Two of the companies will remain at the headquarters in Battle Creek, while the third will have dual headquarters in Battle Creek and Chicago.

That part of the company is set to be called Global Snacking Company and it will carry about 80 percent of the Kellogg portfolio.

The Kellogg company chairman and CEO say this decision has been in the works for more than a decade, and they are determined to move forward the city of battle creek declined to comment on the split, saying it will wait for the 'stakeholders meeting' scheduled for today.

2. GQT Movies has announced that it will be showing a selection of free family-friendly movies throughout the summer as part of its Summer Family Flicks Series.

The free showings will be available on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. doors to the theater will open at 9:30 a.m.

There will not be pre-reservations available, and guests will be treated on a first come, first issued ticket basis. Guests will also need to visit the box office to receive their free ticket before entry. You can get tickets and see a schedule at gqtmovies.com.

3. Grand Rapids is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the title of Beer City USA. To celebrate, Experience Grand Rapids is hosting a Beer City USA anniversary giveaway.

Each Wednesday for 10 weeks, from June 29 through August 31, one lucky winner will receive a Beer City USA package. The prize package includes an only-in-Grand Rapids beer experience, a hotel stay, local attraction admissions, and spending money.

To enter the giveaway and view full prizes and terms, visit beercitygiveaway.com.

4. A new survey lists top consumer brands that customers tend to trust, especially during crises.

Morning Consult Brand Intelligence surveyed 5,000 people to rank 4,000 brands. The top five were: Band-Aid, Lysol, Clorox, UPS, and CVS Pharmacy.

Other brands that topped the poll were Visa, Cheerios, Colgate products, and Home Depot.

5. Crowds take in a spectacular sunrise at Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice.

The sun rose over the ancient site Tuesday in the United Kingdom where people gathered to celebrate the longest day of the year. More than 6,000 people flocked to Stonehenge in southern England to enjoy the view.

It's the first time since the pandemic that the stone circles in Salisbury and Avebury have been open for the annual event. Stonehenge is a world heritage site known for its alignment with the movements of the sun.