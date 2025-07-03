Morning Buzz: July 3, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts 101's anniversary

Creativity is accessible to all this month at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts. The organization is celebrating 101 years of promoting and cultivating the creation and appreciation of the visual arts in West Michigan.

The community is invited to come enjoy exhibitions like Leo Villareal: Interstellar, the 2025 West Michigan Area Show, and Ink Rhapsody: The Art of Lingnan Masters in Hong Kong - that opens July 12.

Every Thursday, there are extended hours open until 8 P.M. Head to kiarts.org for details.

Holland Ambassador Academy

Do you know how your local government works? Do you know what they've been up to lately?

If you live in Holland, you can check out the Holland Ambassador Academy. It's an exclusive program designed to educate City of Holland residents on the intricacies of their local government and essential city services.

Participants gain unparalleled insight into city operations through hands-on learning and direct interaction with city leaders. It's designed for those 18 and older and willing to commit to ten Monday evening classes from September 8 through November 10.

The curriculum, taught by city officials and department directors, covers public safety, finance, transportation, and more, often featuring on-site visits. A light dinner is provided, and comfortable attire is recommended for activities that may include bus tours and walks.

Visit cityofholland.com for more information.

Kellogg Kickstart Program applications open

New students planning to attend Kellogg Community College can get a leg up on their new school year for free.

The Kellogg Kickstart Program is accepting applications, open to any student planning to register for fall classes who have not received a C or better in college-level English or Math. You do have to have a high school diploma or GED to participate.

This program will help students save time and money. Students will get time with academic advisors, get free gift cards, and a free meal every day of class. All books and course materials are free, and they get to use a laptop during the program.

Head to kellogg.edu/kickstart for all the details.

Kentwood Fourth of July celebration

The City of Kentwood is pulling out all the stops for its annual Fourth of July celebration on Friday, July 4. The festivities kick off bright and early with a pancake breakfast at Kentwood Fire Station 1 from 7:30 A.M. A 5K race and fun run/walk begins at 8 A.M. All finishers will receive a medal!

At 9:30 A.M., don't miss the spectacular parade starting at Crestwood Middle School following the parade. Head to city hall for a vibrant carnival from 10:30 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. featuring rides, games, and prizes.

The day culminates with an evening celebration at city hall from 4 P.M. to 10 P.M., complete with community booths, a beer tent, food trucks, and live music. A dazzling fireworks show will light up the sky at dusk, visible from city hall and surrounding areas.

To learn more and sign up, visit kentwood.us/4thofjuly.

USS Silversides ceremonial re-launch

For the first time since 1950, Muskegon's USS Silversides submarine got an oil change. That means the WWII sub can come back to life during a ceremonial start around noon on the 4th of July.

The maintenance was a matter of safety and respect for the vessel that served our nation and its' visitors for more than seven decades. It was made possible thanks to generous donations from museum patrons and resienets, plus a discount from community partner, Van Manen Petroleum Group.

The public is invited to the engine start. You can learn more at silversidesmuseum.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok