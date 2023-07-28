Morning Buzz: July 28, 2023

1. The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has picked a former ArtPrize juried award winner as one of three who will be featured in its newly expanded Concourse A.

Jeffrey Augustine Songco has called West Michigan home for a little more than five years. His pieces have been featured in multiple ArtPrize competitions, including a juried prize win in 2017, and throughout the downtown Grand Rapids corridor.

His latest piece is aptly titled Facets. It will consist of three large-scale, suspended sculptures composed of multidimensional and colorful plastic shapes.

Songco's installation joins two other artists' pieces to add color and reflect light to the renovated area.

The $110 million concourse expansion has added eight gates and several more food options to the airport.

2. Ever wanted to go to space? Here's your chance.

The Air Zoo is hosting an adult space camp on August 12 from 6 to 11 p.m.

From dancing in the shadow of the SR-71 Blackbird as DJ Todd Brown spins your favorite tunes to hands-on creation stations, full-motion flight simulators and access to all the Air Zoo's exhibits and hands-on stations throughout the flight innovation center, it’s sure to be a good night.

To purchase tickets just head to airzoo.org.

3. The Griffins Bike Rodeo...returning to Van Andel Arena on August 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kids 10 and younger are invited to learn and practice bike-handling skills and safety through fun stations staffed by officers from the Kent County Sheriff's Office and other local police departments.

Bike helmets will be given away and properly fitted. All kids must bring their own bikes and wear a helmet to participate in the rodeo, and they must have a parent or guardian present to either receive a free helmet or ride the course.

For more information, visit griffinshockey.com/bikerodeo.

4. Fishing for a good cause. The Big Red Classic Women's Ta Ta Tourney taking place on Friday, August 4, with all proceeds benefiting Holland Hospital's Breast Care Fund.

The fishing tournament begins at 6 a.m. at Yacht Basin Marina in Holland and ends at 1:30 p.m. The afternoon includes a weigh-in and will also feature an awards ceremony.

To register for the tourney visit bigredclassic.com. Registration is open through August 3 with a $100 entry fee.

5. Have you ever wanted to try out a few sports with your dog? Well down in Muskegon, you'll have that chance this Sunday.

The third annual Bark-A-Thon at the Muskegon Lakeshore Obedience Training Club will host several activities you can participate in like agility drills, frisbee, and scentwork.

The event is free to attend, and you can visit their website dog training Muskegon to learn more.