Morning Buzz: July 14, 2023

1. The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosting the second of three "Cars and Coffee" car shows on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Car enthusiasts and diners are welcome to walk around the Downtown Market parking lot and view more than 150 vehicles including vintage coupes, muscle cars, exotics, and show cars on display.

During or after the outdoor fun, you're also invited to head inside to fuel up with a beverage or bite to eat from the 20 distinct market hall merchants.

2. Here's an opportunity to do some shopping this weekend. "Made Market: Grand Rapids" is back on Saturday.

It'll be at the Goei Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This one-day affair is filled with unique products, charming aesthetics, and delicious local eats.

To learn more, you can head online to mademkt.com.



3. Calling all MSU Federal Credit Union youth members.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their headquarters in Lansing, they'll be holding their kids' day.

Enjoy a free lunch and then play some games, bounce on giant inflatables, and check out their sensory space.

Also, you can get photos and autographs from members of the Michigan State University women's basketball team. You can register at the link on our website.

4. GRPD is hosting an open house for those interested in learning more about sponsored recruit positions.

It'll be on Monday, July 17 from 4 to 6 p.m. at GRPD headquarters. It'll be a drop-in format. The sponsored recruit program pays for enrollment in the GRCC Police Academy starting in January.

Sponsored recruits also earn wages and benefits during the academy. Applications open on July 14. Learn more at joingrpd.com.

5. So you think you can dance? If so, the gold is looking for you!

They're going to have a dance team this year which will be the only professional sports dance team in Grand Rapids.

Tryouts for both guys and girls will be on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and August 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at MSA Woodland.

Pre-registration is $35 and the day of is $55. You can register here.