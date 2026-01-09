Morning Buzz: January 9, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids Community College unveils new mascot

GRCC has unveiled its new mascot, the River Raider - an otter inspired by the Grand River and the determination of its students. The mascot was selected after a community-wide vote that brought in more than 2,300 ballots, with the otter taking 54% of the vote.

School leaders say the River Raider represents resilience, adaptability, and a strong sense of community. Expect to see the River Raider popping up around campus this winter, along with free swag and new spirit gear.

100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge signed by 44 companies across Great Lakes region

For years, millions of pounds of fish heads, guts, and scales have been tossed into landfills across the Great Lakes region, wasting a massive amount of resources. That ends now, as the Great Lakes Governors and Premiers say the commercial industry has eliminated that waste thanks to a new pledge signed by 44 companies!

They are now turning those leftovers into valuable goods like leather and oil instead of trash. The "100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge" commits them to productively using all parts of the fish they handle. Together, they can make a big impact, as these companies account for over 30 million pounds of fish annually, which is about 90% of the Great Lakes' commercial catch by volume.

Kalamazoo Chick-fil-a hiring ahead of grand opening

A new Chick-fil-a is getting ready to open in Kalamazoo, and they're hiring! The Chick-fil-a on Gull Road is looking to fill about 100 full and part-time team member positions ahead of its opening. The restaurant's local owner-operator says the goal is to create a purpose-driven workplace with flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and room to grow. Team members will also have access to college scholarships, tuition discounts, and wellness support.

Interested applicants can text CFAGULL to 31063 to learn more and apply.

The Pop Scholars at Wealthy Theatre

Celebrate 15 years of chemistry and comedy with The Pop Scholars! They have been entertaining West Michigan audiences for years, and they are back at Wealthy Theatre tomorrow night!

Improv comedy relies on you, the audience, to interact and provide the material for a comedy routine built from scratch right before your eyes. You'll never know what the show will bring.

The show begins at 8 P.M. with doors opening at 7 P.M. Get more information at popscholars.com.

Steve Brown poetry reading at Prairie Ronde Artist Gallery

A free poetry event is inviting the community to Vicksburg tonight. Kalamazoo poet and artist Steve Brown will perform readings from his new collection News of Need and share stories from his decades-long art career at the Prairie Ronde Artist Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 P.M., the reading starts at 7 P.M., and books will be available for purchase and signing.

Tinsley Ellis in Muskegon

Atlanta-based blues musician Tinsley Ellis has a new album coming out this month, and he will play a solo acoustic performance in West Michigan to celebrate.

The album, "Labor of Love", drops January 30 and contains 13 tracks of all-original material. He will be at the Muskegon Museum of Art on Friday, February 20. Ellis has shared the stage with big names like the Allman Brothers, Jimmy Buffet, and more.

The show begins at 7 P.M. Tickets start at $30 for museum members or $35 for the public and can be purchased at muskegonartmuseum.org.

