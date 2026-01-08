Morning Buzz: January 8, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

2026 scavenger hunt from Ottawa County Parks

Ready to turn your park walks into a cash prize? Ottawa County Parks is launching a brand-new 2026 parks challenge scavenger hunt, and it comes with quarterly $250 prizes!

All year long, you'll follow monthly clues leading to mystery parks across Ottawa County. The first person to find the hidden token takes home the cash. Not the first person? Scan the QR code at the park and you will still be entered to win prizes!

Clues drop at the start of each month, and you can follow along on social media or sign up for Emails.

Circle Theatre 2026 lineup released

The 2026 lineup from Circle Theatre has been revealed, and tickets have gone on sale this week.

This season includes fan-favorites such as the divine musical comedy "Sister Act" and the high-energy Disney blockbuster "Newsies". For those looking for laughs, the lineup features the classic farce "Lend Me A Tenor" and "Nana's Naughty Knickers".

The season is rounded out by the nostalgic 50s harmonies of "Forever Plaid". Get your tickets at circletheatre.org.

New bookstore opens in Kalamazoo

Booked Up, Kalamazoo's latest bookshop, just celebrated its grand opening on West Main Street! It was created by owner Stephanie Emelander as a safe, welcoming space for readers.

The shop blends her background in social work with a love of books, complete with comfy couches, a whimsical mural, and room to connect. You'll find everything from romance to fantasy to classics and nonfiction. Plus, you can find candles, mugs, and cozy vibes.

Most of the books are gently used and you can bring your own reads in for store credit. Booked Up is open Monday through Saturday from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. and 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Sundays.

Nominations open for volunteer leadership awards through UWSM

Do you know a volunteer who goes above and beyond in Southwest Michigan? Now is the time to give them the recognition they deserve!

The United Way of Southwest Michigan is officially seeking nominations for two prestigious leadership awards honoring service in Berrien and Cass Counties. The "Margaret B. Upton Volunteer Leadership Award" and the "Judge Susan L. Dobrich Volunteer Leadership Award" celebrate locals with years of dedication to their communities.

Winners will be honored at a ceremony this April and will receive $5,000 to donate to the nonprofit of their choice. You have until January 31 to submit a name at uwsm.org.

Tony Wright to visit the Grand Rapids Public Library

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting Michigan author and Grand Rapids native Tony Wright for a free discussion on one of America's most chilling unsolved mysteries.

Wright will dive into his book Things Aren't Right: The Disappearance of the Yuba County Five , re-examining the 1978 case of five men who vanished after a basketball game in California. Their car was later found and abandoned 75 miles off-course on a snow-covered mountain road, and the questions only deepen from there.

The event is a week from today, January 15, from 7 to 8:30 P.M. at the main library downtown. It's free and open to the public. Details can be found at grpl.org.

