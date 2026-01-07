Morning Buzz: January 7, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Chihuly at Meijer Gardens

Dale Chihuly is coming back in a big way! Chihuly at Meijer Gardens opens May 2 and runs through November 1, and it's one of only two Chihuly exhibitions in the world in 2026.

This will be his most extensive show ever at Meijer Gardens, with massive, color-soaked glass installations inside and throughout the outdoor gardens. There is also a separately-ticketed gallery show tracing over 40 years of his work.

Tickets go on sale in February. For more information and to plan your visit, head to meijergardens.org.

Nightjar Sauna opens new Burton Street location

Nightjar Sauna is taking local wellness to the next level with a brand-new expansion on Burton Street in Grand Rapids! This includes custom luxury saunas and cold plunges handcrafted right here with Michigan cedar.

Whether you need to soothe sore muscles with deep heat or jumpstart your recovery, check them out at nightjarsauna.com or at the new space at 1175 Burton Street SE.

Registration deadline for winter Michigan Adventure Race is next Tuesday!

Registration is closing soon for the Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition, the largest adventure race in the country.

The race hits Camp Roger in Rockford on Saturday, January 17, but registration closes January 13, and spots are filling fast.

Teams of one to four will run, walk, and snowshoe through the woods, hunting for checkpoints and taking on Amazing Race-style challenges that combine mental fitness with physical fitness. New racers and seasoned veterans are both welcome, with all proceeds helping to send kids to summer camp through Camp Roger scholarships.

Register today and find out more at miadventurerace.com.

FSU recognizes January 12 as Bulldog Spirit Day

Ferris State University has officially declared January 12 as "Bulldog Spirit Day" to celebrate a historic season for their athletics programs!

The community is invited to join the festivities at the David L. Eisler Center next Monday to honor the football team's fourth national championship victory and the volleyball team's run to the Elite Eight. Fans can meet student athletes, take photos with the championship trophy, and enjoy snacks from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M.

There are plans for a larger victory parade already in the works for this spring. You can find more information on the celebration at ferris.edu.

Grand Rapids Bridal Show this weekend

The Grand Rapids Bridal Show is taking over DeVos Place this Friday and Saturday! Friday night runs 5 P.M. to 9 P.M., and Saturday runs from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Vendors, samples, fashion shows, and inspiration for your bride-to-be's dream day will be present.

Brides get in free when you register in advance, and you'll be entered to win over $10,000 in door prizes. This is West Michigan's largest bridal show, so wear comfy shoes, bring a friend, and check a lot off that wedding to-do list.

Friends and family can grab tickets at the door for $12. Grooms are welcome, too!

