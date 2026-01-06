Morning Buzz: January 6, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Fox 17 Night at the Griffins game

Fox 17 is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Griffins for a special "Fox 17 Night" takeover at Van Andel Arena tomorrow night for another winning Wednesday!

The Griffins will face off against the Texas Stars and if the Griffins win, every fan in attendance can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to the next Wednesday home game. Both Todd and Michelle will be there along with Elliot Grandia and Andy Curtis to host on-ice games, ride the zamboni, and upgrade fan seats all to promote the prime time lineup of three shows on Fox: "Best Medicine", "Memory of a Killer", and "Extracted".

You can get your tickets to join the Fox 17 team at griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Ziggi's Coffee opens Hundsonville location

Hudsonville friends, grab your coffee cup! A local family is brewing something special. Longtime Hudsonville residents Dan and Cherese Gordon just opened the community's first Ziggi's Coffee, with a drive-thru and cozy cafe right in Jamestown Township.

The celebration continues through January 11 with a full week of deals including daily discounts, a community giveback fundraiser for Revive Resale, and a chance to win free Ziggi's for a year. The Gordons, who are raising six children and also own a location in Zeeland, say the shop is about connection, service, and feeling welcome the moment you walk in.

Herrick District Library hosting workshops in lieu of Holland Arts Festival

Calling all creatives in and around Holland! The Herrick District Library has partnered with Park Theater and Holland Armory to lift every voice at the upcoming "Levitate: Holland Arts Festival".

This community celebration takes over the library, park theater, and Holland Armory on February 21 and you can take part. Organizers are looking for musicians, dancers, and artists to apply by February 4. In preparation, the library is launching a series of free workshops starting tomorrow night offering guidance with songwriting, demo recording, and the basics of guitar and bass, to name a few.

Get more information and sign up to perform at herrickdl.org/lev.

Registration open for "A Roll Of The Dice" art challenge at LACA

Speaking of artists, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts is inviting artists of all backgrounds to take part in "A Roll Of The Dice", a playful creative challenge turning chance into art with an exhibition coming in August.

Participants roll dice to determine mood, color, and subject matter, then create an original piece in any medium that follows those prompts. Artists can register and roll the dice in person at LACA between today and June 30, with completed works due by late July.

Want to learn more? Head to ludingtonartscenter.org.

100 Photos of Grand Rapids 100 Years Ago

The Grand Rapids Historical Society is holding an upcoming event on Thursday, where 100 photographs will be showcased featuring what Grand Rapids looked like a century ago.

The presentation will be given by Nan Schichtel, a member of the Grand Rapids Historical Society. Her volunteer work at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and identifying photos alerted her to the vitality of the community 100 years ago.

The event is free to attend and will take place at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

