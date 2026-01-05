Morning Buzz: January 5, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Carson Hocevar homecoming meet-and-greet opportunity

Race fans, this one's for you! Carson Hocevar, the 2024 NASCAR Rookie Of The Year, is coming home for a big meet and greet and press conference! It's all happening today from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Zeigler Motorsports on Park Circle Drive in Kalamazoo.

Carson will join Zieglar Auto Group and Spire Motorsports for a 2026 season announcement, plus photos, autographs, and a chance to see the new number 77 car up-close. This free, family-friendly event celebrates a local partnership supporting a Portage-born NASCAR star.

No tickets are required to attend.

Girl Scout cookie season begins January 9!

New year, new cookie! Girl Scout cookie season officially launches in greater Grand Rapids on January 9.

This year's lineup features a brand-new cookie called "Exploremores". Inspired by Rocky Road ice cream, the new treat is a chocolate sandwich cookie filled with luscious marshmallow and toasted almond-flavored creme.

Local scouts and leaders are preparing for the kick-off, reminding the community that every box sold helps girls build essential entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

Junk Drawer art exhibition running through Friday

Art lovers, this show is a junk drawer in the best way possible! Head to 106 Gallery on Division Ave to explore an exhibit featuring everything from chainmail and screen printing to 3D printing.

The show highlights work by 13 Grand Valley senior art students right on the cusp of graduation, so this is your chance to see what's next before it goes big. The closing reception is Friday, January 9 at 6 P.M.

Wellness Social at the JW Marriott

We all know that surrounding yourself with a like-minded community is one of the best ways to stick to your health goals, and a major event downtown is helping you find your tribe this month.

On Sunday, January 11, the JW Marriott Grand Rapids is hosting the Wellness Social, specifically designed to connect you with local fitness enthusiasts through shared movement and mindfulness. Guests can sweat it out together in classes ranging from cardio kickboxing to restorative yoga, then bond over post-workout brunch bites and spa treatments.

Tickets are available now starting at $17 per class. Just search for the event on Eventbrite for more information and to purchase tickets.

K-Pop Demon Hunters film screening at Momentum Center

K-Pop Demon Hunters takes center stage for a free movie night! This animated musical follows a fierce girl group with voices powerful enough to fight darkness as they take on a demon boy band in a battle for hearts, fans, and the spotlight.

See it Friday, January 9 at Momentum Center in Grand Haven with a free dinner served at 6 P.M. and the movie starting at 6. It's a free family-friendly way to kick off the new year!

