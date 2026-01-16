Morning Buzz: January 16, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

MLK Day at the Muskegon Museum of Art

Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of art, learning, and community at the Muskegon Museum of Art. The museum is hosting a free community day on Monday, January 19 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. with galleries open to all.

You can explore the art with Muskegon High School junior docents, create an MLK Day art project, and take an interactive tour highlighting African American artists in the permanent collection.

There's also a film screening of "Coldwater Kitchen" and fun, hands-on activities for kids, including a coloring project inspired by the artwork. To learn more, head to muskegonartmuseum.org.

GRPL's One Book, One City For Kids

The Grand Rapids Public Library has announced its 2026 "One Book, One City For Kids" selection is A Hero's Guide to Summer Vacation by Pablo Cartaya.

The annual program encourages literacy by having every fifth grader in the city read the same title. Students in Grand Rapids Public Schools will receive a free copy of the book to discuss in class. The initiative also features a special author talk at St. Cecilia Music Center on March 18.

Find more information on the program at grpl.org/onebook.

Ain't Misbehavin' at Civic Theatre

Get ready for jazz, jive, and a whole lot of attitude with "Ain't Misbehavin'", a saucy, singing celebration of legendary jazz icon Fats Waller! It opens tonight at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

The crowd-pleasing musical runs through February 1 with evening shows at 7:30 P.M. and Sunday matinees at 2 P.M.

Expect big voices, hot piano, and timeless tunes that took Waller from Harlem clubs to Hollywood, with the New York Times calling it "exhilarating". There are accessible performances, pick-your-price Wednesdays, and even stage door drinks before select shows, so yes, you can sip and sing!

The show is rated PG-13. Visit grct.org to purchase tickets.

Wings Over Muskegon

Set your eyes to the skies! Wings Over Muskegon returns to the Muskegon County airport this summer: August 21 through 23, 2026. The show is expanding its popular Twilight Format to both Friday and Saturday nights, featuring aircraft lighting, pyrotechnics, and live music. Sunday remains a traditional daytime event.

Tickets are on sale now with a new "Carload Price" option replacing individual general admission. Featured acts include Warbird Thunder, the Subsonex mini jet, and the Hot Streak II Jet Truck.

Get more information at wingsovermuskegon.com.

Five Finger Death Punch at Acrisure Ampitheater

Hard rock heavyweights Five Finger Death Punch are bringing their massive 20th anniversary world tour to Acrisure Ampitheater on August 15!

Tickets went on sale minutes ago and every ticket sold helps Team USA, with $1 benefiting USA Judo and USA Cycling BMX olympic teams. Outlaw country star Cody Jinks joins the bill, along with hard-charging opener Eva Under Fire.

The tour celebrates two decades of music, mixing brand-new songs with the anthems fans know by heart. Get your tickets and more details at acrisureampitheater.com.

