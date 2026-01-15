Morning Buzz: January 15, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Rock The Country returning to Hastings

Big news for country music fans in West Michigan! "Rock The Country" is officially returning to Hastings this summer!

The festival will take over the Barry Expo Center on August 8 and 9 as part of a celebration for America's 250th birthday. Headliners include Kid Rock along with Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert.

Organizers say they are listening to fan feedback and adding more shade, a second stage, and upgraded VIP food options this year. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 16.

Get yours at rockthecountry.com.

Dinners Around The World series returns in Oceana County

Hungry for something fun this winter, The Oceana County Council on Aging is bringing back its popular Dinners Around The World series for 2026, and everyone is invited!

The multi-generational dinner series is all about connection during the quieter winter months, with cuisine from India on January 24 and authentic Mexican food on March 7.

Each night features a multi-course meal handcrafted by the Council on Aging's food service team, staff, and volunteers.

Tickets are $30 per person and you do have to preregister. To save your seat, visit oceanacoa.com and click "events" under the "support us" tab.

Volunteer at Hand2Hand this MLK Jr. Day!

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Hand2Hand is making it a day on, not a day off. The holiday is the only federal holiday designated as a day of service, and Hand2Hand wants to honor the legacy of Dr. King.

They could use your help next Monday in Jenison. The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help pack weekend meals for 2,000 West Michigan students facing hunger. There are four one-hour shifts available at the warehouse on Chicago Drive, or you can learn how to pack snack kits from the comfort of your own home at h2hkids.org/pack.

Harlem Globetrotters at Ferris State

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their legendary 100th Year Tour to Ferris State University on Thursday, January 22. Tip-off is at 7 P.M. inside Jim Wink Arena, marking their first appearance there since a sold-out show in 2019.

This once-in-a-century celebration features all-new surprises, including the Golden Basketball and special pre- and post-game experiences.

Tickets are on sale now with up to 25% off for a limited time using promo code GOLD26.

Dr. Randal Maurice Jelks speaking at GRPL main branch

The Grand Rapids Public Library is welcoming back Dr. Randal Maurice Jelks for a special MLK Day lecture. Jelks is a former Calvin University professor and the author of the definitive local history book African Americans in the Furniture City .

Now a distinguished professor at Indiana University, he returns to Grand Rapids to host a talk titled "Integrating Into a Burning House" and examines Dr. King's late-life fears about the state of American democracy.

It is free and open to the public at the main library branch in downtown Grand Rapids from 6:30 to 8 P.M.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok