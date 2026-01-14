Morning Buzz: January 14, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Empty The Shelters from Bissell Pet Foundation

Bissell Pet Foundation is kicking off the new year by helping more West Michigan pets find their forever homes. They're partnering with the SPCA of Southwest Michigan for an Empty The Shelters adoption event with reduced fees for cats and dogs.

It's all about removing barriers and making it easier to say "yes" to a new four-legged family member!

Since 2016, Bissell Pet Foundation has helped over 390,000 pets across the U.S. and Canada find loving homes. To learn more about the adoptable animals, head to spcaswmi.org.

KDPS now hiring!

IF you have ever thought about a career in uniform, now is your chance to join the ranks in Kalamazoo! The Department of Public Safety is currently accepting applications for new public safety officers through January 28.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is unique because officers are cross-trained in police, fire, and medical response. You do not need prior certification to apply, as the department will sponsor academy training for new hires starting in May.

Experienced officers or firefighters looking to transfer could be eligible for a $15,000 signing bonus. Head to joinkdps.org to get more information.

Pine Rest opens extern program

Pine Rest is investing in the future of mental health care with a brand-new nurse extern program! They have launched a 14-week paid summer program designed to inspire the next generation of psychiatric nurses.

Open to nursing students, the program offers hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and real-world training in inpatient psychiatric care.

The inaugural program runs May 11 to August 14, with five spots available for a personalized experience. Applications are now open.

To learn more or apply, head to pinerest.org.

Wellness experiences at Tranzform Fitness Grand Haven

New year, new opportunities are taking shape in Grand Haven at Tranzform Fitness Grand Haven!

The local gym is kicking off 2026 with fitness and wellness experiences designed to build strength, reduce stress, and support long-term health. Coming up this month is The Energy Blueprint, a stress management workshop focused on taking back your time, focus, and energy.

In February, the SheStrong open house invites women to learn more about menopause, strength training, and confident movement from women's health expert Dr. Diana Bitner.

To learn more and RSVP, visit transzformgh.com.

