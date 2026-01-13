Morning Buzz: January 13, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Macy's closing Rivertown Crossings location this spring

Macy's says it will close its Rivertown Crossings location in Grandville as part of a larger nationwide restructuring. Mall officials confirm the store's last day of operation will be March 31. The department store plans to close about 150 stores across the country through 2026.

After Macy's exits, interior demolition is expected to begin, paving the way for future redevelopment of the space. Mall leaders say conversations are already underway about what's next, and will share more details once plans are finalized.

Mary Free Bed hosts scuba diving clinic

Mary Free Bed continues to create incredible opportunities for those with physical disabilities, this time underwater!

Last Saturday, 20 kids and adults experienced the thrill of scuba diving at East Grand Rapids High School. Hosted by Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports in partnership with Moby's Dive Shop, the clinic has been empowering divers since 2010. It's just one of the 40 different classes offered by the program, which is now one of the largest of its kind in the country.

This includes wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, handcycling, and wheelchair softball. You can check it all out at maryfreebed.com.

Shake Shack to open Kentwood location

Big food news, West Michigan! Shake Shack is officially coming our way for the first time!

The popular burger-and-shake spot is planned near Woodland Mall in Kentwood and is expected to open in 2027. City planners have approved the site for a drive-thru location on 28th Street SE, just west of REI, but dine-in will still make up most of the business.

Hours are expected to run late, with weekend service stretching to 11 P.M. Another fast-casual restaurant will be built next door, with details on that tenant still to come.

Ludington local arts exhibition

Ludington has more than just beautiful beaches. The local art scene is strong and will be on full display in the downtown area. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is currently hosting its 2026 local artist exhibition, featuring a diverse range of work from oil paintings and textiles to sculpture and stained glass.

The exhibit showcases dozens of regional artists and is free to the public now through January 31. It is a perfect opportunity to view and purchase unique pieces, supporting the local economy by keeping creative dollars in the community.

But the only way to get that new art in your space is to visit the center at 107 S Harrison Street during their business hours. Get the details at ludingtonartcenter.org.

Charitable Union's Jeans Day

Jeans Day is officially underway in Battle Creek, and it's all about turning one simple donation into a real impact. The community is being asked to donate new or gently-used jeans through January 31 to support Charitable Union, where jeans are the most requested and hardest to find item in the free store.

The campaign coincides with Charitable Union's 139th anniversary, honoring a legacy that started back in 1997 with the belief that clothing opens doors.

Last year alone, the organization provided more than 670,000 items to nearly 9,000 people across Calhoun County. For more information about donation sites or the organization, head to charitableunion.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok