Morning Buzz: January 12, 2026

"Growing Together" event by Arbor Circle

Arbor Circle is hosting its fifth annual "Growing Together" event on Thursday, January 15. The theme is "Housing The Dream", which explores how historic inequities continue to impact housing access and economic security in West Michigan today.

Housing Kent president Eureka People will deliver the keynote address, reflecting on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event is free to attend, but registration is encouraged at arborcircle.org.

Free radon test kits available at the Kent District Library

The Kent County Health Department is once again partnering with the Kent District Library to distribute free radon test kits throughout January for Radon Action Month. Radon is an odorless, colorless gas that is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. Experts say testing is the only way to know if your home is at risk.

Health officials will be at select KDL branches, including Plainfield, Cascade, Grandville, and Kentwood, every Tuesday morning this month to hand out kits. You can also pick one up at the health department on Fuller Avenue or check out a detector from the library.

Get more information at kdl.org.

Interview opportunities at the Kalamazoo Country Club

A major transformation is bringing new jobs to one of Kalamazoo's oldest institutions. Greenleaf Hospitality Group is holding open interviews for the highly anticipated opening of the new Kalamazoo Country Club. While KCC was originally founded in 1909, this project is not a remodel - it is a complete, brand-new build designed to reimagine the clubhouse, aquatic center, and raquet facility for the next century.

The new facility is slated to open in early spring 2026, and interviews for multiple positions including food and beverage, concierge, and facilities will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, January 13 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Interviews will take place at Brick and Brine inside the Radisson Plaza hotel, and parking will be validated.

Those interested can also get more information at greenleafhospitalitygroup.com.

"Wronged: The Maurice Carter Story" screening at Grand Haven's Momentum Center

A powerful look at the justice system comes to Grand Haven tonight. The Momentum Center is teaming up with Humanity For Prisoners to present "Wronged: The Maurice Carter Story".

This documentary follows the real-life battle of a Benton Harbor man wrongfully convicted of shooting an off-duty officer. Humanity For Prisoners is a Grand Haven-based nonprofit that has spent over 20 years advocating for inmates and helping them navigate the system. Come see how the small, local group took on the massive prison system and made a difference!

The event starts at 6 P.M. tonight at the Momentum Center on North 7th Street. More information can be found at momentumcentergh.org.

Kalamazoo Astronomical Society hosting lecture series

The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society is bringing back its popular "Introduction to Amateur Astronomy" lecture series starting January 17.

This five-part course is held entirely on Zoom and covers everything from telescope tutorials to the art of astrophotography. The series is free to attend, but you must register online to get the links. If you make it to all five sessions, you will earn a certificate of completion as a full-fledged amateur astronomer.

