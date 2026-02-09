Morning Buzz: February 9, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GRPM carousel reopening Friday!

A beloved icon is back at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! The historic 1928 Spillman Carousel officially reopens to the public this Friday!

The carousel and Cook Carousel Pavilion have been beautifully restored with freshly painted animals, expanded space, and a brand-new wheelchair-accessible chariot so everyone can ride.

The museum is staying open until 8 P.M. that night to celebrate the reopening. Rides run daily from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. and cost just $3, or $1 for museum members.

Young Community Talent Showcase

Young Community Talent believes that West Michigan youth have big ideas and deserve a space where those ideas are welcomed, confidence is built, and everybody gets a shot.

You can get a real-life look at those skills and ideas at the Young Community Talent Showcase! Entrepreneurs, performers, artists, and more will be at the Dock Ministries on Division Ave in Grand Rapids tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. It is a free, family-friendly event designed to bridge the gap between talented teens and the community.

Michigan Auto Law distracted driving awareness scholarship opportunity

Michigan Auto Law is awarding $5,000 in scholarships to four Michigan high school juniors and seniors through the 2026 Kelsey's Law Distracted Driving Awareness Scholarship. Students are asked to create a short YouTube video or graphic that convinces their peers to put the phone down and focus on the road.

Applications are open now through March 1 at michiganautolaw.com/scholarships, with winners announced in April during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

HWMUW's Operation United applications open

Heart of West Michigan United Way is now accepting applications for "Operation United", a day of service dedicated to veterans and military families.

On April 22, teams of volunteers will hit the streets across Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties to tackle outdoor projects ranging from power washing and gutter cleaning to landscaping and stair repair.

There is no cost to participate, but residents must apply or be nominated soon to secure a spot for this one-day beautification blitz. Visit hwmuw.org/veterans to get your application in!

Cornerstone University offering degree programs via smartphone

Cornerstone University has expanded its mobile-first SOAR program, now offering Associate, Bachelor's, and Master's degrees you can complete entirely from a smartphone. The program is designed for busy adults, with flexible, self-paced learning through videos, podcasts, and micro-courses you can do between work, family, and life.

Degrees cost about half the national average for private colleges, and many students pay little to nothing thanks to aid and employer support.

