Morning Buzz: February 8

1. The Grand Rapids Symphony announced its 2023-24 concert series.

They'll continue to offer 10 concert weekends under the new name "Richard And Helen Devos Masterworks".

Opening night will be September 15 and 16 with Daniil Trifonov playing Gershwin. Their Pop Series will expand with four core concerts with "Elf In Concert" kicking off the series on December 1.

Plus there will be seven symphony specials and three of those are blockbuster films with the likes of “Coco”, “The Godfather”, and “Black Panther.”

Season tickets will open to renewing members on February 14 and new ticket subscriptions go on sale on March 14.

Learn more at grsymphony.org.

2. Visitors to Van Andel Arena will now be greeted with two new murals thanks to the Lions And Rabbits Center For The Arts.

Grand rapids artists Devin Dumond and Josh Bradley both specialize in murals. They were selected because their proposals were a good fit with the theme - representing the city and the events the arena hosts.

You can check out the works in the west suite/ADA entrance on Ottawa Avenue and the connecting hallway.

3. The legalization of recreational adult-use cannabis in Michigan has opened the doors for many who choose to partake - but there are safety concerns when it comes to children.

Owners of Indigrow, a cannabis micro-business in Muskegon - who also happen to be parents of two young children- are hosting a free event.

It's called Canna Parents - to discuss how to talk with your kids about cannabis and cannabis safety.

They hope to create a welcoming space and share ideas. The event is on Friday at 5:45 p.m. at their location on Clay Street.

You can head to their Facebook page to RSVP.

4. National Pizza Day is Thursday and there are sure to be plenty of deals for people to celebrate in style.

One of those deals will be happening in Holland at Don Petrino's Pizzeria in Riley Plaza. Every person who walks in the door from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be given one free slice of pizza.

6. The City of Kentwood is hosting its annual 'Freeze Fest Tournament' at Old Farm Park on February 18.

This is the eighth year for the doubles tourney. It's $25 per person, plus one canned food donation.

The canned food and proceeds will benefit the city's Little Free Pantry.

People can sign up on the morning of the tournament, but they encourage to do it ahead of time if possible.