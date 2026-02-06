Morning Buzz: February 6, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Alley Door Club music series turns 20!

The Alley Door Club music series is back and celebrating 20 years of live music at the Frauenthal Center with a brand-new, intimate home inside the Hilt Building Reception Gallery.

This season brings seven Friday night shows featuring live music, a full cash bar, fresh popcorn, and a happy hour from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. with dollar-off drinks before bands take the stage form 7 P.M. to 10 P.M.

New this year, fans can grab a series pass for $99 and get into all seven shows, including the 20th anniversary kickoff party. The season opens tonight with Big Daddy Fox and Friends, and runs through April with funk, blues, Beatles tributes, and dance floor favorites.

Tickets and series passes are available now at frauenthal.org or by calling the box office.

From Here To There at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science

An interactive exhibit "From Here To There" officially opens to the public at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science!

Starting tomorrow, February 7, families can explore the science of transportation by riding a hovercraft chair that lets you glide on a cushion of air, operating a working canal lock, and testing airflow with floatboats. The immersive experience is designed to teach complex mechanics through hands-on creativity and problem-solving.

The exhibit runs through May 9 and is free for Muskegon County residents and museum members. Visit lakeshoremuseum.org for more information.

Short's Brewing celebrates SOMI with new release

All In IPA is pouring with purpose this winter! Short's Brewing created this special release beer to support Special Olympics Michigan athletes across the state!

The tropical, easy-drinking IPA will be on draft and in six packs, with proceeds benefiting athletes with intellectual disabilities and polar plunges happening statewide. If you want to get cold before grabbing a cold one, Short's hosts the Grand Traverse Polar Plunge in Elk Rapids on March 21 with Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run.

You can plunge, donate, or learn more at shortsbrewing.com/plunge. You can also find the beer at other polar plunges across the state, like Grand Rapids at LMCU Ballpark a week from tomorrow. Learn more about all of them at plungemi.org.

Spicy Saturdays at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is bringing the heat every Saturday in February thanks to the return of Spicy Saturdays!

The event brings all 21 market hall merchants together to feature sizzling specials that range from chili crisp dumplings to scorpion pepper kettle corn! Whether you crave a mild kick or serious heat, the favors run the gamut during regular market hours.

Get the full list of spicy specials at downtownmarketgr.com.

Holland Department of Public Safety names 2026 honorees

The Holland Department of Public Safety is celebrating its 2026 honorees, naming police Sgt. Adam Israels as "Officer of the Year" and firefighter paramedic Jacob Johnson as "Firefighter of the Year".

Sgt. Israels was nominated by his peers for striving for excellence, living the department's core values, and for reviving the Battle of the Badges police vs. fire softball game that has raised more than $40,000 for charity.

Johnson is being recognized for his leadership, compassion, and dedication to EMS and fire training, including his role as EMS instructor coordinator and lead instructor for the Ottawa County Fire Academy. He also earned nine lifesaving awards and continues to pursue advanced fire and EMS education.

