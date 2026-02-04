Morning Buzz: February 4, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Art RePrize at LACA

Ludington Area Center for the Arts is bringing a little ArtPrize energy up north with a brand-new exhibition called "Art RePrize", running February 6 through 28.

The show features 20 Michigan artists who participated in last year's ArtPrize. There is a a free opening reception this Friday from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at LACA's main gallery on South Harrison Street in downtown Ludington. Gallery hours vary throughout the week, and the exhibition is open to the public all month.

2026 Zeeland Citizen's Academy

Zeeland is looking for its next generation of community leaders! The 2026 Citizen's Academy offers an in-depth look at municipal finance, infrastructure, and urban marketing over six engaging sessions starting this April.

This is your ticket to go behind the scenes of City Hall, tour the clean water plant, and meet the public safety teams that keep our streets safe. It's free to participate in, and dinner is included each night.

Interested applicants can apply at cityofzeeland.com/citizens-academy.

"Mom's Gift" at Holland Community Theatre

Holland Community Theatre is warming up February with Mom's Gift, a heartfelt and hilarious comedy running this Friday through February 21. The show follows a mother who returns as a ghost with unfinished business and a daughter who is not ready to deal with it.

Performances are at 7:30 P.M. on February 6 and 7, 12 through 14, and 19 through 21. A Sunday matinee will be held February 8 at 2 P.M.

Tickets range from $12.50 for students to $20 for adults and can be purchased at thehollandcommunitytheatre.org.

Celebrate random acts of kindness at the Loutit District Library

February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Day, but kindness is taking over the Loutit District Library all month long. The library in Grand Haven encourages the community to go beyond a single day of giving.

Neighbors can help neighbors by sponsoring replacement library items to clear patron accounts or by donating to the on-site essentials micro-pantry filled with hygiene and food products. There are plenty of ways to get involved and spread the love with special, free kindness-themed programming all month.

Learn more at loutitlibrary.org/kindness2026.

Business Equity Initiative grant applications open in Muskegon County

Grants are now available for women entrepreneurs in Muksegon County through the Business Equity Initiative. Applications are open through February 28.

The program is offering grants from $1,000 to $5,000 to help women-owned businesses cover costs like rent, inventory, marketing, and other operating expenses. The initiative, now in its fifth year, focuses on supporting women, especially women of color, and building an economy that works for everyone.

Eligible applicants must be low to moderate income business owners operating in Muskegon County for one to five years. Details and applications are available online at bit.ly/beifund.

