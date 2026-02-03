Morning Buzz: February 3, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Bojangles now open!

Southern flavor is heading north as Bojangles opens its first Michigan location in Wyoming! Doors opened this morning at 5:30 at 1730 28th Street SW, serving up their famous hand-breaded chicken, made-from-scratch biscuits, and all-day breakfast.

The Carolina-born favorite is known for Bo Berry Biscuits, seasoned fries, dirty rice, and the legendary sweet tea.

Roots In Education nominations open

Lake Michigan Credit Union is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Roots In Education teacher grant program. This year, the focus is on teacher superpowers. Wheter it is unmatched creativity or the ability to inspire every student who walks through the door, LMCU wants to celebrate that impact.

25 educators across Michigan and Florida will each preceive a $1,000 grant to upgrade their classrooms or fund special projects. Nominations are now open from pre-K through high school and will be accepted through March 31.

For full eligibility and to submit your favorite teacher, visit lmcu.org/teachergrant.

Merchants and Makers' young entrepreneurs market

Calling all young creators! Merchants and Makers is hosting a young entrepreneurs market at Silva in Grand Rapids on March 7!

Kids and teens under 18 under 18 can set up a booth for $10 and showcase their creative talents. Even better, young makers can also join select markets for the same $10 fee at Fulton Street Farmers Market, John Ball Zoo, and the Holland Civic Center!

It is a fun and affordable way to learn business skills and share your passion with the community. Applications are now open at merchantsandmakers.com/beavendor.

Mary Free Bed and Gilda's Club Grand Rapids hosting nutrition workshop

Mary Free Bed and Gilda's Club Grand Rapids are hosting a free workshop, titled "Take a Bite Out of Cancer", designed to help survivors and caregivers optimize nutrition and live well after cancer treatment.

Experts will lead the session covering practical strategies to manage symptoms, boost energy, and promote long-term well-being beyond the clinical setting. This hybrid event offers the flexibility to join in-person at the Bridge Street Clubhouse or virtually via Zoom.

Doors open at 6 P.M. and registration is required to secure or receive the link for Zoom. More details can be found at gildasclubgr.org.

Hope College music showcase

Hope College's musical showcase returns for its 37th year Friday, February 6 at 7 P.M. The event will take place in the concert hall at the Jack H. Miller Center for musical arts.

Over 275 students take the stage in a fast-paced musical spectacular featuring major ensembles and award-winning soloists. There will be art songs, classical favorites, jazz, and big orchestral moments.

Tickets are free for Hope students and $15 for general admission, with discounts available for children and seniors. They can be purchased at hope.edu/tickets.

