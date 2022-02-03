Morning Buzz: February 3

1. Another restaurant is closing but it will re-open with a very festive vibe. Ottawa Beach Inn near Holland State Park is being renovated and will reopen under a new name.

The spot will reopen in May as Playa Tacos and Tequillas. Owners say the restaurant will serve Mexican Street Food and more than 150 tequilas and mezcals.

This restaurant will be open year-round. Ottawa Beach Inn operated along the beach for more than 35 years.

2. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point could soon be under new ownership.

Seaworld is looking to buy them. Cedar Fair, the company that owns the two big amusement parts, says they received an offer from Seaworld for $3.4 billion.

This isn't the first time a company has tried to buy out Cedar Fair. Back in 2019, Six Flags Entertainment offered $4 billion to takeover the parks, but that offer was rejected.

3. Founders Brewing Company has a new CEO, Elton Knight.

He's been employed at Founders' parent company since 2014.

He's also the CEO at one of their subsidiaries, Avery Brewing Company, and will continue his role there while leading Founders.

Knight takes over for Mike Stevens, who co-founded Founders back in the late '90s.

4. There may be six more weeks of winter, but you can start drinking like it's summer. Bell's Brewery announced the date for Oberon Day.

The annual release in stores is on March 21.

The wheat-based ale is their signature brew.

5. A popular celebration beverage for special occasions like this coming Valentine's Day will cost you more.

A wine and spirits analyst says costs are going up to make sparkling wine, and that means buyers will pay more at the registers.

11 percent more was sold in 2021 than 2020, contributing to less supply.

Sparkling wine producers are also being hit by supply chain issues for packaging and glass, and recent extreme weather and California fires are producing lower grape yields.