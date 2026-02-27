Morning Buzz: February 27, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GRCM Rapid River Farm exhibit returns

The Rapid River Farm is back at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, and it's ready for little farmers to get to work!

Open now through May 2026, this hands-on exhibit lets kids pick apples, gather eggs, feed animals, and discover what life on the farm is all about. Presented by Herbruck's Poultry Ranch with support from the Kent County Farm Bureau, the beloved experience was built by local company Meta4Mat and even designed with input from area students.

Get details and plan your visit at grcm.org.

Nextdoor's list of Friendliest Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Who's got the best neighbor vibes in Grand Rapids? Nextdoor just dropped its 2026 list of the friendliest neighborhoods, and Kentwood takes the top spot, followed by Alger Heights, Creston, Remembrance and Blandford, and SWAN (South West Area Neighbors).

These rankings are based on real neighbor interactions on the Nextdoor platform, tracking everything from helping hands and welcome posts to shared free items and local business recommendations.

You can check out the full list and see how your neighborhood stacks up at nextdoor.com.

Sunday Night Funnies celebrates Women's History Month

The Sunday Night Funnies is turning up the laughs for Women's History Month with a special all-women lineup on Sunday! The free show starts at 7 P.M. at the Chicago Beef Joint in Grand Rapids and features seven funny women from across Michigan, including Grand Rapids favorites and Kingpin of Comedy quarterfinalists.

The Sunday Night Funnies continues all year long with special themes including a Laughfest show March 15 and the return of the Kingpin of Comedy competition in May.

Uptown Impact Awards voting now open!

Voting is now open for the second annual Uptown Impact Awards, honoring the businesses and community members who helped the district thrive in 2025 across Eastown, East FUlton, Wealthy Street, and East Hills.

Winners will be celebrated Wednesday, March 18 at 5:30 P.M. at the Grey Rabbit, located at 700 Wealthy St SE with light bites, a cash bar, and plenty of community spirit.

Tickets are $15 and space is limited, so cast your vote and RSVP now at uptowngr.com.

Holland Hospital Career Fair

Looking to scrub into a new career? Holland Hospital is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, March 4 from 9 to 11 A.M. and again from 3 to 5 P.M. at the Holland Hospital Conference Center, located at 602 Michigan Ave in Holland.

They're hiring for all shifts with opportunities ranging from entry-level to clinical, technical, and professional roles, with some on-site interviews happening that day.

Healthcare continues to be one of West Michigan's fastest growing fields, and Holland Hospital has been named a Best And Brightest Company to work for 23 years in a row.

Sign up and learn more at hollandhospital.org/careerfair.

