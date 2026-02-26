Morning Buzz: February 26, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

KDL's On The Same Page

Kent District Library is inviting the community to get "on the same page" with its third annual community-wide reading initiative! This year's pick is The Women by Kristin Hannah, a powerful story following a young nurse serving in Vietnam and the courage and sacrifice of women whose stories were often overlooked.

The program features book discussions, theme-based events, and a special meet the author night with Kristin Hannah and Megan Chance on June 9 at 6:30 P.M. at Godwin Heights High School's auditorium.

Free registration for that event opens April 27 at 9 A.M. and you can sign up for updates or place a hold on the book now at kdl.org/samepage.

Sip and Explore at Total Wine and More

Total Wine and More is looking to raise your spirits, or more accurately, for you to raise some of those spirits as they are hosting a national celebration at stores across the country, including right here in Grand Rapids!

The Sip and Explore tasting event runs from tomorrow through Sunday, March 1 at the 28th St. SE location. Themes at some of the stores include Barrel Magic Bourbons, Espresso Martini Moments, Margarita Vibes, THC Curious Beverages, and Varietal Voyage Wines with nearly 2,000 products to check out.

The festivities kick off Friday at 3 P.M. For full event details, visit totalwine.com.

GRR takes home Airport Service Quality awards!

Named one of the top airports in the world for guest experience by Airports Council International's 2025 Airport Service Quality Awards! Ford took home honors for "Best Airports at Departures for 2 to 5 Million Passengers In North America", "Most Dedicated Staff", and "Cleanest Airport In North America"!

The awards are based on real-time passenger surveys, with more than 700,000 travelers worldwide sharing their feedback. The recognition comes after a record-breaking year in 2025, with more than 4.3 million passengers flying through GRR.

To learn more about flights and destinations, visit flyford.org.

Weird Al Tribute at Founders Brewing Company

Things are about to get weird at Founder's Brewing Company! This Saturday, February 28, there's a special tribute to "Weird Al" Yankovic, benefiting Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

The night features a full-band tribute performing all the accordion-fueled parodies you love, plus stand-up from comedian and breast cancer survivor Kim Cook, and a solo performance by the Brandino Extravaganza One Man Band.

The all-ages event kicks off at 6 P.M. with a $5 suggested donation at the door. All proceeds directly support Gilda's Club and their mission to provide emotional health resources to those on a cancer journey.

Noche Latina: Una Noche Mexicana

Kalamazoo is turning up the heat for Noche Latina: Una Noche Mexicana this Friday night!

Presented by The Xperience and El Concilio, this high-energy celebration honors Mexican culture with salsa, bachata, cumbia, reggaeton, and more from 9 P.M. to 1 A.M. It's a night filled with rhythm, community, and Orgullo Latino, all happening at The Xperience on Farmers Alley.

Tickets are just $10.

