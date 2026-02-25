Morning Buzz: February 25, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Last day for Rosa Parks Circle's ice rink is Friday!

It's the final spin of the season at Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink! This is the last week to hit the ice, with regular skate sessions running through Friday, weather permitting.

There are no reservations this week, but walk-ups are welcome during all open session times.

Vote for the next big food item at LMCU Ballmark!

The West Michigan Whitecaps have officially launched the 2026 Fan Food Vote to decide which new concession item will hit the stands at LMCU Ballpark!

Five finalists are competing for the top spot, including the Pulled Pork Mac Bat Waffle Cone, Fried Pickle Quesadilla, Sweet and Savory Pig Ear, Chicken Tender Fat Crash Slammy, and Mexican Street Corn-Topped Elote Brat.

Voting is open until March 6, so cast your ballot before the Whitecaps home opener on April 7.

Tuition-free Pre-K enrollment in Kent County now open!

Enrollment is now open for tuition-free Pre-K in Kent County, and this is big for families with four year olds! Kent ISD's Great Start Readiness Program, the nation's number one-ranked preschool program, is welcoming all children who turn four by December 1 as part of Michigan's "Pre-K For All" initiative.

Families can check out "Pre-K Here I Come" open house tomorrow from 4:15 to 5:15 P.M., and on Friday, February 27 from 9 to 11 A.M. at locations across Kent County and Thornapple-Kellogg.

Full-day classrooms are available in public, private, and charter schools, plus community partners like the YMCA, Appletree, and Milestones. To learn more or enroll, visit freepreschoolkent.org.

GRFD applications opening March 1

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is officially opening recruitment for the next generation of first responders! Starting March 1, the department is accepting applications for full-time firefighters, paid cadet positions, and a youth summer academy for teens ages 15 to 18.

Prospective candidates can attend open houses at East Leonard Elementary School starting tomorrow to get interview tips and test out the physical agility course. With a starting salary of over $55,000 and full benefits, the GRFD is looking for those ready to serve and protect their neighborhoods.

You can go to joingrfire.com for more information.

Consumers Energy donates $5 million to nonprofits including the Salvation Army of Kent County

Good news for West Michigan families feeling the pinch of wintery utility bills! Consumers Energy has donated $5 million to nonprofits across the state, including the Salvation Army in Kent County, and that money is available right now to help keep the heat on.

Local leaders say the funding is already helping families, including a single mom of three who was able to move from a shelter into permanent housing after getting utility support.

To see if you qualify, visit sakentcounty.org.

