Morning Buzz: February 24, 2026

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre turns 100!

A major milestone is coming to West Michigan as the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre prepares to unveil its historic centennial season!

Established in 1926, this iconic institution stands as one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the nation, serving thousands of students and volunteers annually. The public is invited to a special Season 100 Watch Party on Sunday, March 1, featuring a live on-stage program and exclusive announcements regarding the upcoming 100-year celebration starting this September.

The event is free to attend at their longtime home on Division Avenue, but reservations are required in advance. For more information and to secure your spot, visit grct.org.

CPR and AED training at Grand Valley State University

Lifesaving skills are coming to communities across Michigan as Champions of the Heart and Corewell Health join forces to expand emergency preparedness. Founded by former MSU basketball coach Mike Garland after his own life was saved by bystanders, this new partnership provides free hands-only CPR training and AED education statewide.

This collaboration aims to remove barriers to training and empower neighborhoods to act quickly during cardiac emergencies. The first free community training event is scheduled for April 12 at Grand Valley State University.

To register or find more information on upcoming sessions, visit thechampionsoftheheart.org.

Caledonia Community Schools' Pre-K and Young 5's open houses

Caledonia Community Schools is paving the way for its youngest learners as the district prepares to expand Pre-K and Young 5's programming to every elementary building.

Families are invited to the "Pre-K Here I Come" open house events this week to explore classrooms, meet educators, and learn about new enrollment opportunities for the 2026-27 school year. Sessions are available this Thursday, February 26 and Friday, February 27 at both the Duncan Lake Early Childhood Center and Dutton Elementary.

For more information on enrollment and district-wide programming, visit caledoniacommunityschools.org.

GRPL's final Black History Month events

The Grand Rapids Pubic Library is closing out Black History Month with two powerful final events this week at the Main Library.

On Thursday, February 26, Dr. Randal Maurice Jelks will lead a public lecture on Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and the challenges facing modern democracy.

The celebration concludes on Saturday, February 28 with an interactive afternoon of African American folktales, songs, and drumming performed by award-winning storyteller John Steven Crowley.

Both events are free to the public and include special book giveaways supported by the GRPL Foundation and the Wege Foundation. For full details and event times, visit grpl.org.

West Michigan Symphony Black History Month event

Also wrapping up their Black History Month events, the West Michigan Symphony celebrates their season finale with a powerful residency featuring guest conductor Kellen Gray and pianist Michelle Cann.

This Friday, February 27, the Frauenthal Center will host a symphonic tribute to African legacy, blending spirituals, ragtime, and jazz with masterworks by William Levi Dawson and George Gershwin. The commemoration continues Saturday with an intimate piano recital at The Block, highlighting the legacy of Black composers through the ages.

Tickets start at $19 for the orchestral performance and $35 for the solo recital, with special student pricing available for both. For tickets and a full listing of residency events, visit westmichigansymphony.org.

