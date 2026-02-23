Morning Buzz: February 23, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cornerstone University and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital announce partnership for nursing students

A major boost is coming to West Michigan's healthcare workforce as Cornerstone University and Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital join forces. This brand-new partnership kicking off in Fall 2026 will expand clinical training and provide critical tuition support for nursing students at a time when Michigan faces an urgent and growing nursing shortage.

Students will gain hands-on experience in nationally recognized rehabilitative care while securing direct pathways to full-time employment after graduation.

For more on how this collaboration is shaping the future of patient care in Grand Rapids, visit cornerstone.edu or maryfreebed.com.

The American Revolution Experience at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

The Sophie de Marsac Campau chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is bringing "The American Revolution Experience" traveling exhibit to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum starting tomorrow.

This free pop-up features 12 panels and interactive digital kiosks sharing real stories from Patriots, Loyalists, and other voices from the Revolutionary War era. You can check it out in the museum lobby through March 5 during regular hours, 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. daily.

Get the full tour schedule of this exhibit at battlefields.org/ontour.

Small Biz Week West Michigan registration

Registration is officially open for Small Biz Week West Michigan as local partners prepare to celebrate the entrepreneurs who power our regional economy. The event will run from May 4 to May 8, but registration to host an event is coming soon.

This week long series features workshops, networking, and a high-energy kickoff at GLC Live hosted by the Grand Rapids Chamber. Whether you are looking to start a business or grow an existing one, partners include grow, score, and the Michigan Small Business Development Center are teaming up to provide the tools and connections you need to succeed.

Organizers are currently calling for local partners to host events, and the deadline for that is March 15. For the full schedule and to get involved, head to smallbizweekwm.com.

Contribute to the Michigan Association of Blind Students' fundraiser!

The Michigan Association of Blind Students is turning community support into life-changing opportunities. The nonprofit is raising funds to send 13 students to a Midwest regional seminar in Chicago March 13, where they'll build advocacy skills, connect with blind professionals, and gain real-world career tools.

Right now, you can help through the MIABS "XOXO Have a Heart, Take a Part" online auction, featuring items from local businesses across the state. Learn more, bid, or donate at 32auctions.com/miabsxoxo.

Michigan Maritime Museum lecture series

You can take a deep dive into the history of the Great Lakes as the Michigan Maritime Museum kicks off its 2026 lecture series in South Haven. On Wednesday, February 25, renowned maritime historian and underwater explorer Valerie Van Heest will present a compelling multimedia program featuring 12 historic shipwrecks.

The session explores the evolution of commercial transportation and celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary by tracing two and a half centuries of maritime change.

Doors open at 6 P.M. with tickets available online or at the door. For reservations and a full schedule of upcoming events, visit michiganmaritimemuseum.org.

