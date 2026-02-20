Morning Buzz: February 20, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Wedgwood Christian Services "State of the Child" event

Wedgwood Christian Services is shining a spotlight on the biggest issues facing kids in West Michigan. The annual "State of the Child" event returns Monday, February 23 from 7:30 A.M. to 5 P.M. at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

The day features expert panels, breakout sessions, and a keynote from Orion Jean, Time Magazine's 2021 Kid of the Year, focused on what today's generation needs most. Tickets are $100 at wedgwood.org/sotc.

Four West Michigan student athletes recipients of MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar Athlete Award

Congratulations are in order as four standout student athletes from West Michigan have been named recipients of the prestigious MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar Athlete Award!

Omar Elghawy of Portage Northern, Maggie Rothstein of Holland West Ottawa, Maggie Telgenhof of Holland, and Lilamae Frank of Battle Creek Lakeview are among the 13 Class A winners selected from across the state.

Each student will receive a $2,000 college scholarship based on their minimum 3.5 grade point average, varsity letter status, and proven track record of excellence in community service and sportsmanship. The group will be officially honored on March 14 during the boys basketball finals at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Black Women's Caucus of Muskegon County celebration luncheon

The Black Women's Caucus of Muskegon County will host its annual celebration luncheon tomorrow, February 21, honoring six influential Black women who have helped shape the Muskegon community.

The event is at the Greater Muskegon Women's Club and promises an afternoon filled with inspiration, reflection, and fellowship. The celebration runs from 12 P.M. until 2 P.M. and is open to the public with a suggested $20 donation at the door.

Michigan film wins award from International Skiing History Association

A local film titled "First Tracks, Michigan's Skiing Legacy" has secured a prestigious award from the International Skiing History Association. Produced by the nonprofit MIsnow in collaboration with the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association, the film highlights Michigan as the birthplace of organized skiing and the snowboard in the United States.

The story is told through a heartfelt conversation between a young girl and her grandfather as they explore the state's rich winter heritage. Authors and producers will be officially honored during the U.S. Ski and Snowboard History Celebration in Utah on April 10.

The film is available on on the homepage of goskimichigan.com!

Waistbeaded With Purpose

Align your intentions with the energy of the new moon at the "Waistbeaded With Purpose" experience happening February 22.

Hosted by Rootz To Gemz and Hook A Sista Up, this vision-driven event invites guests to explore the ancient African tradition of waistbeading while creating their own custom strands. Waistbeads have long symbolized femininity, maturity, and spiritual well-being, serving as a daily reminder of intention and body awareness.

Tickets are $45 include your personal set of beads. For details and registration, visit rootztogemz.com.

