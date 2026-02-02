Morning Buzz: February 2, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Feeding Broncos celebrates serving for one year

Feeding Broncos is celebrating one year of impact at Western Michigan University after serving more than 5,000 free meals to students and their families. Since its first dinner last February, the student-led organization has provided over 5,200 meals to WMU, Kalamazoo College, and KVCC students, all while building community and tackling food insecurity.

To mark this milestone, a special anniversary dinner is happening this Thursday from 5 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Kanley Chapel. The evening will include an awards presentation honoring students and alumni who have given 15 or more hours of service. All students with a valid university I.D. are invited, and spouses and children are welcome as well.

EGR KDL branch introduces craft supply library

Kent District Library is launching a brand-new craft supply library at the East Grand Rapids branch!

If you have clean, new, or gently used crafting items taking up space at home, you're invited to bring them in for others to use and enjoy. This includes everything - markers, paint, yarn, fabric, jewelery making, and more.

You can also browse and take supplies for your own projects while you're there, and there is no need to donate in order to take something.

Eastern High School student recipient of 2026 Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellowship

A West Michigan student is getting national recognition for leadership and civic engagement! Eastern High School student Abigail Huffman has been selected as one of just 20 students across the country for the prestigious 2026 Bill of Rights Institute Student Fellowship.

The six-month program includes rigorous academic work, civic engagement projects, and meetings with civic leaders, culminating in a capstone experience in Philadelphia. Students are chosen through a competitive national process that includes educator nominations and essays on leadership and citizenship. Congratulations!

Volunteer registration open for Gilda's Laughfest

Gilda's Laughfest is opening volunteer registration for its 2026 annual festival, running March 11 through 15 at venues across West Michigan. The festival marks two big milestones this year, celebrating 16 years of Laughfest and the 25th anniversary of Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Both new and returning volunteers can sign up with no minimum time commitment, helping with everything from ushering and ticket taking to photography and collecting donations. Volunteer orientations begin February 7, and shifts open after training is complete.

Visit laughfestgr.org to sign up and learn more.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon returning

Beacon Health System has been named the new foundational sponsor for the annual Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon! The marathon returns April 25 and 26, with all events starting and finishing at Bronson Park.

Runners can choose from a full marathon, half marathon, relays, 10k, 5k, a kids' 1k, and the 50 State Challenge. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com to register.

