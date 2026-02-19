Morning Buzz: February 19, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Butterflies Are Blooming returning to Meijer Gardens

Spring is getting its wings in West Michigan! The 31st annual "Butterflies Are Blooming" exhibit flutters back to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park March 1 through April 30, filling the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory with more than 7,000 butterflies and moths from around the world.

New this year, adults can sip at Spring Nights Bourbon and Butterflies, while families can dress up for butterfly tea parties and ballet. Tickets are on sale now at meijergardens.org.

Celebrate Black History Month at Celebration Cinema

Celebration Cinema is recognizing the final full week of Black History Month by returning two critically acclaimed films to the big screen. Starting tomorrow, February 20, viewers can watch the historical drama "Selma" and the Jackie Robinson biopic "42" at all Celebration Cinema locations for only $6.

Tonight, February 19, Celebration Cinema North hosts a special "Movie and Conversation" event featuring "Selma" at 6 P.M., followed by a panel discussion with the ACLU of Michigan to discuss the film's modern Civil Rights impact.

Tickets and showtimes are available at celebrationcinema.com.

"Night Witches" at Hope College Department of Theatre

The Hope College Department of Theatre presents "Night Witches", a powerful production about the all-women 588th Russian Night Bomber regiment who flew daring missions against the Nazis in World War II.

Performed in the DeWitt Studio Theatre February 20 through 28 with select matinees, the show blends poetry, song, and movement to honor women's military service and the cost of war. Guest Director Daina Robins returns to campus to bring this true story to life, including creative staging that turns minimal set pieces into soaring warplanes.

Tickets start at $15, with free Sunday matinees for the public. Visit hope.edu/tickets for more.

Applications open for free or reduced cost Pre-K programs in Kalamazoo County

Attention, Kalamazoo County parents! Families can now apply for free or low-cost Pre-K programs for the 2026-27 school year!

The application window officially opened this week for children who will be three or four years old by December 1. This partnership between local school districts and private providers includes Head Start, the Great Start Readiness Program, and Kalamazoo County Ready 4s.

While placement is prioritized based on income and residency, officials encourage all families to apply regardless of income to secure a spot. For more information on eligibility and to start the application process, visit the KRESA Early Childhood Portal at kresa.org.

Michigan ranks number one for public campground spot at Campspot Awards

The 2026 Campspot Awards just named Weko Beach Campground in Bridgeman, Michigan as the number one top public campground in North America, outshining thousands of parks across the U.S. and Canada.

The honor comes from Campspot, which analyzed more than 3.3 million data points to find the best of the best in RV, glamping, family, and public camping.

Also making the list for Michigan: Gladwin City Park an Campground, Munising Tourist Park Campground, and Willow Shores Campground in Union.

