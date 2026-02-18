Morning Buzz: February 18, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

MLK Community Center grand opening

Grand Rapids is cutting the ribbon on a brand-new community hub! The city's Parks and Recreation Department celebrates the grand opening of the MLK Community Center Saturday from 2 to 5 P.M. Doors open at 1:45 P.M.

The free event features family fun, giveaways, and a first look at the nearly 25,000 square foot space, plus free Grand Rapids Gold tickets for the first 100 guests. Starting in March, expect line dancing, pilates, hip-hop step, youth classes, open gym, and more in a facility shaped by years of community input.

This $19.7 million dollar investment marks a new chapter for MLK Park and the King Park neighborhood, built by the community for the community.

Midwest Radfest by Wellspring

Southwest Michigan's oldest professional dance company, Wellspring, is set to host the 17th annual Midwest Radfest in downtown Kalamazoo from March 5 through March 8. The four-day juried event at the Epic Center and various downtown locations showcases over 50 performers from around the world specializing in modern, post-modern, and contemporary movement.

The 2026 lineup features live stage performances, a "Screendance" film series at KP Cinemas, and numerous master classes and interactive lectures designed to bridge the gap between experimental artists and the public.

Get more information at wellspringdance.org.

"Stuck Elevator" by Opera Grand Rapids

Opera Grand Rapids presents the Michigan premiere of "Stuck Elevator" this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 P.M. at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center.

Inspired by the true story of a man trapped in a Bronx elevator for 81 hours, this genre-blending work fuses opera, hop-hop, and spoken word into a powerful story about immigration, identity, and survival. This production features an all-native Chinese-speaking cast and the first all-Asian-American and Pacific Islander creative team to bring the show to life, making it a landmark moment for the company.

Tickets are on sale now at operagr.org.

Cold Hearted IPA being sold year-round

Cold Hearted IPA has been promoted from a member of a variety pack to a year-round solo release and it all kicks off today with a special release party!

The 7% ABV Cold IPA features crisp pine and citrus notes with a lager-like finish and joins the Hearted family as a Michigan exclusive starting March 1. Get an early taste today at Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo featuring outdoor fire pits and puck putt in the beer garden starting at 11 A.M.

OCCAA's Walk For Warmth

The Ottawa County Community Action Agency is hosting the Walk For Warmth this Friday at 5:30 P.M. at EV Construction on E 6th Street. The event raises critical funds for utility assistance, helping local families keep the heat, lights, and water on during tough times.

There will be a short, family-friendly walk plus a silent auction you can join either in-person or online. All of the proceeds stay in Ottawa County to support neighbors in need.

