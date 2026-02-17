Morning Buzz: February 17, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

West Michigan Art Competition honors 2026 winners

The 40th annual West Michigan Art Competition at Lowell Arts just awarded $3,730 in cash prizes after receiving 263 entries from a newly-expanded 42-county region! 120 works made the final exhibition.

Six artists took home $500 top awards, with additional honorable mentions and a special Potter's Guild Prize rounding out the honors.

You still have time to check them out! The exhibition is open now through March 28 at the Lowell Arts Gallery on West Main Street.

Zap Zone XL open in Portage

Zap Zone XL has officially opened its brand-new location in the Portage and Kalamazoo area, bringing all the laser tag, arcade games, attractions, and family-friendly energy closer to home. The grand opening celebration this week welcomed families and community members to check out the new space!

With food, games, and more under one roof, it's another go-to spot for birthday parties, group outings, or friendly competition!

Raising Cane's now open!

Raising Cane's opens its newest Michigan restaurant today at 6005 S. Westnedge Ave, serving up its famous chicken finger box combos with that legendary Cane's Sauce! Doors just opened at 10 A.M., but the party continues all day with a "Lucky 20" drawing for free Cane's for a year, a ribbon cutting, live DJ, and giveaways for the first 100 combos sold.

The celebration also includes a $1,000 check presented to Leaders for Youth Sports, plus local cheer teams and community shout-outs.

Barry County Career Fest

The fourth annual Barry County Career Fest takes over Hastings today, connecting high school students with hands-on experiences, live demos, and real conversations with local employers and colleges. From health care and hospitality to engineering, agriculture, law enforcement, and skilled trades, this event showcases the incredible range of opportunities right here in West Michigan.

Students attend during the day, and from 3:30 to 5 P.M., the event opens to adults considering a career shift.

GR Symphony's Celebration of Soul

The 20th annual Celebration of Soul takes the stage this Saturday, February 21 at 4 P.M. at DeVos Performance Hall, featuring Grammy-winning vocal powerhouse Ledisi performing her tribute to Dinah Washington with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Ledisi will join pops conductor Bob Bernhard and the Community Chorus for an afternoon celebrating music, culture, and connection.

The evening continues with a gala at 20 Monroe and the presentation of the Dr. Malinda P. Sapp Legacy Awards, honoring local leaders who advance inclusion and equity. Proceeds support the symphony's Mosaic Scholarship Program, helping young musicians in Kent County.

Tickets are available at grsymphony.org.

